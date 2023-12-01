HUTCHMED Highlights Clinical Data to be Presented at 2023 ESMO Asia and ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congresses

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) today highlights that new clinical data from several ongoing studies with HUTCHMED investigational drug candidates fruquintinib, surufatinib and HMPL-295, which will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) Asia Congress, taking place on December 1-3, 2023 in Singapore, and the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress, taking place on December 6-8, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.



HMPL-295:

Title: A first in human, open-label, dose-escalation study of ERK1/2 inhibitor HMPL-295 in patients with advanced solid tumors Lead Author: Rujiao Liu, Department of Medical Oncology, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China Type: Oral presentation Abstract # & Link: 77MO Session & Location: ESMO Asia – Developmental and precision medicine (ID 29), Hall 402 Date & Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, 11:50 am Singapore time

This presentation will report data from a multi-center, open-label clinical trial to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy profile of HMPL-295, and to determine the maximum tolerated dose (“MTD”) and recommended Phase II dose in patients with advanced malignant solid tumors. The continuous-administration MTD was determined to be 50 mg QD, and intermittent administration studies are ongoing.

HMPL-295 is an investigational, selective, oral inhibitor of extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1 & 2 (ERK1/2), which is a downstream component of the RAS-MAPK pathway signaling cascade. The investigational compound has the potential to address intrinsic or acquired resistance from upstream mechanisms such as RAS, RAF and MEK. HMPL-295 is one of several investigational compounds discovered by HUTCHMED that target the RAS-MAPK pathway.

Fruquintinib:

Title: Fruquintinib plus sintilimab in advanced cervical cancer patients: Results from a multicenter, single-arm Phase II study Lead Author: Xiaotian Han, Oncologic Gynecology Department, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China Type: Oral presentation Abstract # & Link: 289MO Session & Location: ESMO Asia – Gynaecological cancers (ID 28), Hall 401 Date & Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, 11:25 am Singapore time





Title: Fruquintinib plus sintilimab in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) with PD-L1 positive expression: A multicenter, single-arm phase II study Lead Author: Shun Lu, Shanghai Lung Cancer Center, Shanghai Chest Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiaotong University, Shanghai, China Abstract # & Link: 496P Session & Location: ESMO Asia – Poster Display (ID78), Exhibition area Date & Time: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 5:50 pm Singapore time

These presentations will report results from the cervical cancer and NSCLC patient cohorts of the basket clinical trial in China of fruquintinib plus sintilimab. This trial is an open-label, multi-center, non-randomized, Phase ІІ study to assess the safety and efficacy of fruquintinib in combination with sintilimab in patients with advanced cervical cancer, endometrial cancer (“EMC”), gastric cancer (GC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), NSCLC or renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”). Data from the EMC and RCC cohorts of this trial led to the initiation of registration enabling programs. This combination treatment showed promising antitumor activity in advanced cervical cancer and NSCLC patients, particularly for patients with PD-L1 positive status. This combination treatment also showed manageable toxicity profiles consistent with that seen in other cohorts.

Fruquintinib is a selective oral inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (“VEGFR”) -1, -2 and -3. VEGFR inhibitors play a pivotal role in blocking tumor angiogenesis. Fruquintinib was designed to have enhanced selectivity that limits off-target kinase activity, allowing for high drug exposure, sustained target inhibition, and flexibility for the potential use as part of combination therapy. Fruquintinib has demonstrated a manageable safety profile and is being investigated in combination with other anti-cancer therapies including the approved PD-1 inhibitor, sintilimab.

Title: Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib + best supportive care (BSC) vs placebo + BSC in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer: Asian vs non-Asian outcomes in FRESCO-2 Lead Author: Daisuke Kotani, National Cancer Center Hospital East Kashiwa, Japan Abstract # & Link: 93P Session & Location: ESMO Asia – Poster Display (ID78), Exhibition area Date & Time: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 5:50 pm Singapore time

This presentation will report efficacy and safety data according to race for Asian and non-Asian patient subgroups from the FRESCO-2 study. FRESCO-2 is a global Phase III multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT) conducted in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia investigating fruquintinib plus best supportive care (“BSC”) vs. placebo plus BSC in patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer. There was a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in both Asian and non-Asian patients. The safety and efficacy subgroup analysis results were consistent with the overall FRESCO-2 population and with the established monotherapy profile of fruquintinib.

Investigator-initiated studies presentations:

Abstract title Presenter / Lead author Presentation details ESMO Asia Congress 2023 Tyrosine kinase Inhibitor (TKI) plus PD-1 blockade in TKI-responsive MSS/pMMR metastatic colorectal adenocarcinoma: updated results of TRAP study Jingdong Zhang, Qian Dong,

Medical Oncology Department of Gastrointestinal Cancer, Liaoning Cancer Hospital & Institute, Shenyang, China 96P

Poster presentation

(Gastrointestinal tumours, colorectal)

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib with Nab-Paclitaxel in Advanced G/GEJ cancer after exposure to immune checkpoint inhibitors: A single-center prospective clinical trial Lin Yang, Xiaoting Ma,

Department of Medical Oncology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College – National Cancer Center, Beijing, China 186P

Poster presentation

(Gastrointestinal tumours, non-colorectal)

Saturday, December 2, 2023 ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2023 A single-center, Phase II study of surufatinib combined with toripalimab, pemetrexed, and platinum in patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsq-NSCLC) Li Zhang, Wenfeng Fang,

Department of Medical Oncology, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China 74P

Poster Display

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Surufatinib plus toripalimab combined with etoposide and cisplatin in patients with advanced naïve small cell lung cancer (SCLC) – Updated results of a phase Ib/II trial Li Zhang, Wenfeng Fang,

Department of Medical Oncology, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China 124P

Poster Display

Thursday, December 7, 2023

