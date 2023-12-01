AX Extends the Giving Season with their “Plant-A-Tree" Holiday Campaign for Reforestation Efforts with the NFF

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AX is proud to extend Giving Tuesday into Giving Season with their “Plant-A-Tree" Holiday Campaign in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). This initiative, coinciding with the holiday spirit as we approach the month of December, aims to contribute towards reforestation efforts and environmental conservation across the United States.



The campaign underscores AX's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility by supporting reforestation projects through the NFF. With every $1 donation, a tree will be planted, playing a pivotal role in restoring ecosystems and combating climate change. The collaboration between AX and NFF showcases the fusion of technology and conscious environmental efforts.

"At AX, we're thrilled to do our part but also want to team up with all of our partners and encourage them to join us in our 'Plant-A-Tree' Holiday Campaign in sync with the giving season. Together with the National Forest Foundation, we aim to make a meaningful impact by planting trees in areas that desperately need reforestation, and we hope to make an impact, one tree at a time,” said Michael Plaksin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AX.

The "Plant-A-Tree" initiative highlights the importance of giving back. AX's innovative FireScout technology, utilizing AI for real-time wildfire detection with exceptional accuracy. However, even with the greatest efforts towards wildfire mitigation, there are areas that have been impacted by the spread of wildfires.

By supporting this campaign, contributors aid in bolstering NFF's reforestation projects, ensuring the planting of trees in areas most in need across the US. The collaboration with the NFF during this giving season enables donors to be part of a larger cause. For every dollar contributed, the U.S. Forest Service will match it with an additional $2 in value, significantly amplifying the impact of every donation.

Help make a difference this Giving Season by supporting AX’s 'Plant-A-Tree' Holiday Campaign. Every donation matters and helps in making the world a greener and healthier place for generations to come - the gift that keeps on giving!

Links

To learn more about this partnership, please visit:

https://firescout.ai/

To support this cause, and make a donation, please visit:

https://support.nationalforests.org/AX

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more.



FireScout , the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems.

We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

Media Contact:

Michael Plaksin

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

(310) 503-9901

m.plaksin@alcherainc.com

