TSHFC (TRANSACTION SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED) Expands Global Footprint, Leading the Way in Financial Technology

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRANSACTION SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED (TSHFC), a global multi-asset financial technology group, announces a significant expansion beyond Asia to establish a prominent global presence. Leveraging its proprietary technology-based trading platform, TSHFC is extending its services worldwide, offering clients unparalleled opportunities in the financial markets.

Core Products: Commodities, Forex, and Crypto

TSHFC specializes in three core products: Commodities, Forex, and Digital Currencies. With a commitment to excellence, TSHFC provides real-time foreign exchange transactions, cryptocurrency futures trading, and commodity transactions conducted in USDT. The company's robust trading platform, featuring zero spreads and exclusive higher volume rebates, empowers traders to seize opportunities in various markets.

Client Fund Protection and Security Measures

TSHFC places a paramount emphasis on client fund protection. Authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, TSHFC ensures that client funds are held separately in regulated bank escrow accounts. The company employs cryptographic algorithms to safeguard transactions and funds, minimizing risks and upholding confidentiality and integrity. TSHFC's commitment to security extends to its segregated bank accounts with trusted international banks, providing clients with peace of mind and confidence in their financial transactions.

Global Expansion and Vision

Since its establishment in 2009, TSHFC has evolved into a top-rated Contracts for Difference (CFD) service provider, consistently leading in innovation and customer satisfaction. The company's vision is to become the world's largest trading exchange, driving technological innovation, attracting new customers, and fostering a true win-win situation. With recent expansions into Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, TSHFC is poised to enter new internet geographies, developing into global markets after upgrading its proprietary technology.

About TSHFC (TRANSACTION SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED)

TSHFC (TRANSACTION SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED) was founded on November 24, 2009, with a mission to provide a professional guide to trading and top-notch exchange services. TSHFC operates a proprietary technology-based trading platform, offering a range of trading products, including CFDs and crypto trading. With a strong focus on innovation, risk control, and customer satisfaction, TSHFC has positioned itself as an industry leader in the financial technology sector.

As TSHFC expands globally, the company remains committed to delivering the best service for success. Investors and clients can benefit from a user-friendly trading platform, expert analysts, quality customer service support, and exclusive discounts. TSH's dedication to client fund protection, innovative financial instruments, and global market expansion solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the financial technology industry.

For more information, visit www.tshfc.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.