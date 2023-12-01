NATI INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against National Instruments Corporation and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the National Instruments Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that sellers of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) common stock between May 25, 2022 and January 17, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until January 29, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the National Instruments class action lawsuit. Captioned Waterford Township Police & Fire Retirement System v. National Instruments Corporation, No. 23-cv-10488 (S.D.N.Y.), the National Instruments class action lawsuit charges National Instruments, certain of its executive officers, and Emerson Electric Co. with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: National Instruments is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software.

The National Instruments class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false statements and/or omitted to disclose material information that artificially deflated the price of National Instruments common stock.

The National Instruments class action lawsuit alleges that at the time that National Instruments was repurchasing National Instruments stock, defendants knew that National Instruments had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson. Accordingly, National Instruments had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing National Instruments stock from unsuspecting investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who sold National Instruments common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the National Instruments class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the National Instruments class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the National Instruments class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the National Instruments class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

