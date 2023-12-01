Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Size To Worth USD 367.24 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 6.5%

New York, United States , Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Molecular Quality Controls Market size is to grow from USD 195.64 Million in 2022 to USD 367.24 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2620

Molecular Quality Controls (MQCs) play a pivotal role in ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and consistency of molecular diagnostic assays and laboratory testing processes. These controls consist of well-defined samples with known target sequences, concentrations, or mutations, which are integrated into testing workflows alongside patient samples. By mimicking real patient specimens, MQCs enable continuous monitoring of assay performance, identifying potential variations, instrument issues, or procedural errors. This proactive approach enhances the validity of test results, minimizes false positives/negatives, and aids in troubleshooting.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 160 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Independent Controls and Instrument-Specific Controls), By Analyte Type (Single-Analyte Controls and Multi-Analyte Controls), By Application (Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Oncology Testing, Genetic Testing, and Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, IVD Manufacturers & Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Buy Now Full Report https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2620

In 2022, the independent controls segment accounted for around 38.2% market share

On the basis of the product, the global molecular quality controls market is segmented into independent controls and instrument-specific controls. The independent controls segment has emerged as the dominant force in the molecular quality controls (MQCs) market. This dominance can be attributed to the segment's versatility in catering to various molecular diagnostic assays across different platforms and instruments. Independent controls offer the flexibility to assess assay performance independently from commercial test kits, making them a preferred choice for laboratories aiming to customize their quality control processes.

The single-analyte controls segment held the largest market with more than 55.7% revenue share in 2022

Based on the analyte type, the global molecular quality controls market is segmented into single-analyte controls and multi-analyte controls. The single-analyte controls segment has secured the largest share in the molecular quality controls (MQCs) market due to its focused and specialized nature. These controls provide precise assessment of individual target analytes, catering to the specific requirements of molecular assays targeting particular genes or biomarkers. Laboratories often utilize single-analyte controls to address the need for accuracy in specific diagnostic scenarios.

Infectious disease diagnostics held the largest market with more than 40.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the application, the global molecular quality controls market is segmented into infectious disease diagnostics, oncology testing, genetic testing, and others. Infectious disease diagnostics have secured the largest share in the Molecular Quality Controls (MQCs) market due to their critical role in public health. The need for accurate detection of pathogens and timely intervention drives the demand for reliable and precise testing methods. MQCs play a pivotal role in ensuring the dependability of infectious disease assays by mimicking patient samples and aiding in detecting errors or deviations.

The diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest market with more than 34.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-user, the global molecular quality controls market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, IVD manufacturers & contract research organizations, academic & research institutes, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment has emerged as the largest market player in the molecular quality controls (MQCs) domain. This can be attributed to the indispensable role MQCs play in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of diagnostic test results. Diagnostic laboratories, driven by regulatory compliance and the need for precise patient care, extensively employ MQCs to validate and calibrate their molecular assays.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2620

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 6.8% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have rapid growth in the Molecular Quality Controls (MQCs) market during the forecast period. Factors driving this expansion include the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics in densely populated countries, rising healthcare investments, and growing awareness of quality assurance's critical role in diagnostics.

Europe holds the position of the second-largest market for molecular quality controls (MQCs), primarily due to its well-established healthcare systems and robust regulatory framework. The region's focus on precision medicine, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and a growing awareness of the impact of quality assurance on patient outcomes drive the demand for MQCs.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Some of the major players in the global molecular quality controls market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Anchor Molecular, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., LGC Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Fortress Diagnostics, SERO AS, Anchor Molecular, Vircell S.L., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., and Sun Diagnostics, LLC.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2620

Recent Market Developments

In January 2023, The acquisition of The Binding Site Group by Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) enhances the company's current specialised diagnostics offering by adding pioneering innovation in diagnostics and monitoring for multiple myeloma.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global molecular quality controls market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Molecular Quality Controls Market, By Product

Independent Controls

Instrument-Specific Controls

Molecular Quality Controls Market, By Analyte Type

Single-Analyte Controls

Multi-Analyte Controls

Molecular Quality Controls Market, By Application

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Oncology Testing

Genetic Testing

Others

Molecular Quality Controls Market, By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

IVD Manufacturers & Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Molecular Quality Controls Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Surgical Masks Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Reusable Mask, Disposable Mask, Basic surgical mask, Anti-fog Foam, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Others) By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyester, Cotton), By Distribution channel (Online, Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Spirometer Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Devices, Software, Accessories & Consumables), By Type (Volume Measurement, Peak Flow Meters), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings, Physician/Primary Care Offices or Clinics, Other Facilities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Cloning & Mutagenesis Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Blunt End Cloning, Topo PCR Cloning, Seamless Cloning, Site-Directed Mutagenesis), By Product (Cloning Kits, Mutagenesis Kits), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Closure Devices and Bone Cement), By Procedure (Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy, & Others), By Material (Titanium, Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Stainless Steel, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter