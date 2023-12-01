Rexel Announces Changes to Group Executive Committee

Rexel today announced the appointment of Roger Little as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the USA and leader of the USA-Canada cluster, effective December 18, 2023.

Roger Little has been CEO of Rexel Canada since March 2014 and will succeed Brad Paulsen as CEO of Rexel USA as Mr. Paulsen leaves the company to pursue another career opportunity. Mr. Little will bring to Rexel USA his extensive experience of the electrical materials industry and in particular of the industrial automation space.

Reporting to Mr. Little, Jeffrey Moyle will become CEO of Rexel Canada. Mr. Moyle joined Rexel Canada in 2016, where he held successive positions in the cable and utilities businesses as well as in supplier relationship and in digital.

Led by Guillaume Texier, Chief Executive Officer of Rexel Group, the Group Executive Committee will include the following members as of January 1, 2024:

Pierre Benoit , Chief Executive Officer Belgium - Luxembourg and leader of the Benelux- Nordics -Pacific cluster

Guillaume Dubrule, Group Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. Guillaume has succeeded Nathalie Wright who has left Rexel to pursue new projects

, Chief Executive Officer France and leader of the France - Italy cluster Robert Pfarrwaller, Chief Executive Officer Austria and leader of the Austria - Germany Switzerland - Slovenia cluster





Guillaume Texier commented: “The appointment of Roger Little as CEO of Rexel USA will allow us to continue and accelerate our very successful transformation in the Group’s biggest country, which has translated in recent years in market share gains, increased profitability, higher digital conversion and value-creating M&A activity.

I’m extremely proud of Rexel’s executive team, which brings strong experience and expertise to drive Rexel’s Power Up 2025 growth strategy. I’m confident in their ability to pursue the Group’s mission of offering electrifying solutions that make a sustainable future possible. With our wide range of electrical products and energy-efficient solutions, we’re in a stronger position than ever to deliver excellence and help drive the global energy transition.”

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 20 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €18.7 billion in 2022.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

