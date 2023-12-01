RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-12-01
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,925
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|2.554 %
|Lowest yield
|2.554 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.554 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2023-12-01
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1100 +/- 1100
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,560
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,100
|Number of bids
|39
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield
|2.746 %
|Lowest yield
|2.739 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.754 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|66.67