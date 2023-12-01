RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-12-01
Loan1060 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,925
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.554 %
Lowest yield2.554 %
Highest accepted yield2.554 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 

 

Auction date2023-12-01
Loan1053 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln1100 +/- 1100 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,560
Volume sold, SEK mln1,100 
Number of bids39 
Number of accepted bids10 
Average yield2.746 %
Lowest yield2.739 %
Highest accepted yield2.754 %
% accepted at highest yield       66.67 



 