Preimplantation Genetic Testing Global Market Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028 - Increasing Demand for IVF Procedures Boosts Adoption of PGT

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) Market was valued at USD 557.28 million in 2022 and is projected to experience substantial growth, with a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.22% to reach USD 890.47 million by 2028.

The report highlights key drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the global PGT market. The rising incidence of genetic disorders is a significant driver, with individuals and couples increasingly turning to PGT to reduce the risk of passing genetic disorders to their children. Advancements in genetic screening technologies enhance the accuracy and accessibility of PGT procedures, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures boosts the adoption of PGT services.

Key Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders: The increasing occurrence of genetic disorders drives the demand for PGT, enabling couples with family histories or genetic mutations to identify unaffected embryos before implantation. Advancements in Genetic Screening Technologies: Technological innovations enhance the accuracy and efficiency of PGT, making it more accessible and feasible for a broader range of individuals and couples. Increasing Demand for IVF Procedures: The growing demand for IVF procedures significantly drives the adoption of PGT as it enhances the success rates of fertility treatments and ensures healthier pregnancies.

Key Challenges:

Ethical and Moral Concerns: The use of PGT for selecting specific traits raises ethical concerns about potential discrimination based on genetic makeup and moral questions about abortion in cases of genetic diseases. Inaccuracies and False Positives/Negatives: Inaccuracies in PGT can lead to the selection of embryos with genetic diseases or the discarding of healthy embryos, affecting the chances of a successful pregnancy. Limited Access and Awareness: PGT is relatively new, with availability varying by region. Limited access to PGT services and low awareness can be barriers for some individuals or couples.

Key Trends:

Growing Number of Fertility Clinics Offering PGT Services: The increasing number of fertility clinics providing PGT services expands access to genetic testing, making it more accessible to a broader population.

Segmental Insights:

Procedure Segment: Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) dominates the procedure segment, used to identify specific genetic defects or chromosomal abnormalities in embryos before implantation.

Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) dominates the procedure segment, used to identify specific genetic defects or chromosomal abnormalities in embryos before implantation. Product Segment: Reagents and consumables lead the product segment, providing essential components for conducting PGT procedures.

Reagents and consumables lead the product segment, providing essential components for conducting PGT procedures. Technology Segment: Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology dominates the PGT technology segment for its accuracy and sensitivity in genetic analysis.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology dominates the PGT technology segment for its accuracy and sensitivity in genetic analysis. Application Segment: Aneuploidy screening is the leading application of PGT, helping fertility clinics select embryos with the correct chromosomal content.

Aneuploidy screening is the leading application of PGT, helping fertility clinics select embryos with the correct chromosomal content. End-Use Segment: Hospitals are the primary end-use segment of the PGT market, attracting a high volume of patients seeking fertility treatments.

Regional Insights:

Europe: Europe leads the global PGT market due to well-developed healthcare systems, advanced medical facilities, and regulatory frameworks governing assisted reproductive technologies and genetic testing.

Key Market Players: Several key players are highlighted in the report, including

California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC)

CombiMatrix

CooperSurgical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genea

Genesis Genetics

Good Start Genetics

IGENOMIX

Illumina

Invitae

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

The Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) Market is poised for significant growth driven by the rising incidence of genetic disorders, advancements in genetic screening technologies, and the increasing demand for IVF procedures. Ethical and moral concerns, inaccuracies, and limited awareness pose challenges to market growth, but the growing number of fertility clinics offering PGT services expands access to genetic testing.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $557.28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $890.47 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdoj8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment