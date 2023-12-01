Contract Pharmaceutical Dose Manufacturing Industry Composition, Size, Market Share and Outlook Report 2023

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Pharmaceutical Dose Manufacturing Industry - Composition, Size, Market Share and Outlook, 2023 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the finished dose contract manufacturing landscape in 2023, including analysis of dose CMO M&A activity, market size and share. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.



Scope



This report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the pharmaceutical commercial contract dose manufacturing industry. Findings are based on the industry's most comprehensive database of the dose CMO industry. This analysis is driven by a proprietary model of the dose manufacturing industry, which is continuously updated and refined.

This report is required reading for

CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the dose CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors: they can gain a deeper understanding of the dose CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

What is the geographic reach of commercial dose CMOs?

What are revenues did the commercial contract dose manufacturing industry generate in the last year?

What are the components of revenue change for contract dose manufacturers?

What is the breakdown of 2022 revenues by different dosage forms?

What are the characteristics of the largest dose CMOs?

How did the revenue growth of Contract Dose manufacturers in 2022 compare to Contract API manufacturers?

What is the outlook for the dose CMO industry?

What is the outlook for COVID-19 products?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Trends

Industry size and structure

Definition of the dose CMO universe

Industry demographics

Global vs regional reach

Dosage forms

Major developments affecting industry structure

Dose facility acquisitions

Dose company acquisitions

PE acquisitions

Industry size and growth

Dose manufacturing

Inflation

Components of growth

Revenue by dosage form

CMO market shares

Characteristics of the largest CMOs

COVID-19 Products Sales Forecast

Analyzing Recent Dose CMO Industry Performance

COVID-19 Influence

High Inflation Effect

Service-Specific Growth

Cell and gene therapy investment

Sponsor-CMO relationships

What it means

Value Chain

Companies

Appendix

Methodology

Methodology for market size and growth estimates

CMO classifications

Primary research - key opinion leaders

