Magnetic Drive Pump Market Predicted to Reach US$ 1,251 Million by 2033; Growing at a 6.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the magnetic drive pump market size to reach a valuation of US$ 672.5 Million in 2023. Future Market Insights reports say that the market is expected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,251 Million by the end of 2033.



Growth in the market is driven by the rise in demand for energy-efficient technologies and rapid industrialization. Growth in the usage of centrifugal magnetic drive pumps across sectors such as chemical and pharmaceutical will tend to uplift the market.

An increase in the number of water treatment projects, especially in developing and approaching economies will fuel the sales of centrifugal magnetic drive pumps. Magnetic drive pump industry will also involve wider expansion as the Implication of recycling water rises worldwide.

Industries are interested in investing largely in new technologies by environmental agencies for example the Pollution Control Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency i.e., used in the limitation of the emissions of pollution which will largely continue to raise demand for magnetic drive pumps.

Magnetic drive pumps are broadly used in pharmaceutical and chemical industries because of their safety, reliability, and leak-proof features. Future Market Insights (FMI) says that the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to hold more than one-fifth of the market value share. Magnetic drive pumps are thus used in the pharmaceutical industry for applications where rigorous and contagious control is critical as they are also considered suitable for pharmaceutical applications that require high accuracy and consisting of dosing and metering.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Sales of magnetic drive pump market expanded at a CAGR of 4.67% from 2018 to 2022.

from 2018 to 2022. The European magnetic drive pump industry is likely to have a market share of 24.2% .

. Asia Pacific is said to have a growth in the market with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China is anticipated to remain one of the most lucrative markets in East Asia, accounting for 42.2% of the market share in the forecast.

of the market share in the forecast. Growth in the magnetic pump market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.23% .

. India’s magnetic drive pump market will capture over 31.1% of the total market share in the South Asia Pacific.

of the total market share in the South Asia Pacific. Chemical manufacturing application segment accounts for 13.4% of the global market share.



“As the magnetic drive pump market navigates through challenges posed by stringent pollution regulatory policies, a silver lining emerges with the steadfast rise and growth of the chemical sector. These contrasting dynamics shape the landscape for magnetic drive pump manufacturers, as they find themselves at the crossroads of compliance and opportunity.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market are as follows -

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

ITT Goulds Pumps Inc.

Iwaki Co Ltd.

Klaus Union

March Manufacturing

Ruhrpumpen Inc.

Sundyne LLC

Xylem Inc.

PRECISION ENGINEERING CO.

Grosvenor Worldwide Private Limited

GCA Energy

Magnatex Pumps, Inc.

Grundfos

TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD.

ELEPON E.C.A.P. Corporation

NIKKISO EIKO Co., Ltd.

Some of the Important Developments of the Key Players in the Market are:

In January 2023, Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) launched its latest product, the Vertical Inline Long Coupled “KW-LC” Pumps, expanding its ever-growing portfolio in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) segment. The KW-LC pump is a space-saving, vertical, long-coupled design that simplifies piping and has a compact structure.

In May 2023, Kirloskar Brothers Limited launched yet another advanced pump series- 'AQUA TORRENT-10 FCL’. The pump offers a high suction lift and best-in-class performance and comes with an energy-saving design. AQUA TORRENT-10 FCL is available in a single-phase, 1.0 HP monobloc pump offering an array of advanced features Its Cathodic Electro Deposition (CED) coating ensures corrosion resistance, and the dynamically balanced rotating parts provide minimum vibrations, reducing the chances of operational damage. AQUA TORRENT-10 FCL is the perfect choice for domestic applications like overhead tank filling, water supply to gardens and fountains, feed water & RO plants, construction sites, hotels, construction sites, and lawn sprinklers and car washing.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the magnetic drive pump industry providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the magnetic drive pump market is segmented by pump types (centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps), flow rate (up to 80 m3/hr and above 501 m3/hr), casting material (stainless steel and alloy), and application (mining, chemical manufacturing, and processing) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and Middle East & Africa).

Magnetic Drive Pump Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Pump Type:

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

By Flow Rate:

Up to 80 m3/hr

Above 501 m3/hr

By Casting Material:

Stainless Steel

Alloy

By Application:

Mining

Chemical Manufacturing

Processing



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa



