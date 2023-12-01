United Kingdom (UK) Childrenswear Report 2023: Market to Grow by 6% this Year, Outperforming Other Clothing Subsectors - Size and Trend Analysis, Key Brands, and Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Childrenswear Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category, Segments, Region, Key Brands, and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK childrenswear market is anticipated to grow by 6.0% in 2023, outperforming the other clothing subsectors, but is then expected to experience a slowdown from 2024 onwards due to declining birth rates

The UK Childrenswear Market to 2027 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK childrenswear market, the major players, the key trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides detailed analysis of the key trends shaping the market, market sizes and forecasts, and the performance of key retailers. The report also includes consumer data from 2023.



As the UK continues to grapple the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and with inflation rates only expected to stabilise by 2027 to a rate of 1.8%, the UK childrenswear market has been partially protected by its essential nature. In 2023, childrenswear is expected to be the most resilient subsector compared to both menswear and womenswear, experiencing solid growth of 6.0% to reach £6.5bn, which is 2.2ppts and 5.1ppts above the other two subsectors respectively.



Online will grow 3.0ppts slower than the total UK childrenswear market in 2023, as consumers increasingly appreciate the experience of visiting physical stores again.

Growing environmental awareness among consumers has led to increased demand for more sustainable clothing options, particularly in childrenswear, as short product lifetimes cause large volumes to end up in landfill each year.

Primark remains the top childrenswear retailer in the UK, as its affordable products aid demand throughout the cost-of-living crisis.

Understand where the demand lies within the UK childrenswear market across various price positionings, categories, and retailers, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.

Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the UK Childrenswear market, and which players are most at threat from changing consumer habits.

Identify the key approaches retailers are taking to stand out in the UK Childrenswear market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

