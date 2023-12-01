Generative AI in the Chemicals and Materials Industry - Generative AI Integration Promises Transformational Growth with Higher ROI and Increased Margins

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in the Chemicals and Materials Industry: Technology Advances and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is emerging as a game changer in the chemicals and materials industry. This technology, which combines advanced machine learning with vast data resources, has the potential to transform the industry by driving innovation, efficiency, and ecologically sound practices. Gen AI allows for faster research and development (R&D), resulting in shorter timelines and lower costs. It enables material optimization, which improves product performance and sustainability. Predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization are now possible, resulting in reduced downtime and more efficient logistics. Thus, GenAI has the potential to address the industry's growing demand for novel materials and environmentally friendly practices in a cost-efficient manner. However, complex regulatory landscapes, a talent gap in AI and data science, and the need for high-quality data present challenges.
This research service identifies the pain points across various business functions in the chemicals and materials industry, determining how they can be addressed by harnessing Gen AI. It presents an impact analysis of GenAI in the industry, along with a timeframe in which GenAI is expected to address bottlenecks.
The study also examines the investment landscape, identifies the key industrial and academic players in this space, and highlights growth opportunities enabling the development and adoption of Gen AI technology in the chemicals and materials industry. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Emerging Trends and Critical Needs in the Chemicals and Materials Industry
- Overview of Key Subtasks Across Business Functions in the Chemicals and Materials Industry
- Evolution of GenAI from Concept to Creation
- Comparison of GenAI Technology with Conventional Digital Tools
- Transformative Aspects of GenAI in the Chemicals and Materials Industry
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Scope and Segmentation
GenAI in the Chemicals and Materials Industry: Landscape Assessment
- Application of GenAI in Chemicals and Materials R&D
- Application of GenAI in Chemicals and Materials Manufacturing and Processing
- Application of GenAI in Chemicals and Materials Commercialization
- Application of GenAI in Other Domains of the Chemicals and Materials Industry
- Impact Analysis of GenAI Across Chemicals and Materials Activities
Innovation Ecosystem
- Leading GenAI Solutions for the Chemicals and Materials Industry
- Academic Research for Developing Chemicals and Materials by Leveraging GenAI
- Partnerships and Collaborations Aiming to Accelerate the Adoption of GenAI Capabilities
- Funding and Investment Analysis on Expanding GenAI Capabilities for the Chemicals and Materials Industry
- Use Cases of Implementing GenAI Capabilities in the Chemicals and Materials Industry
- Examples of Chemicals and Materials Companies Trying to Explore or Implement GenAI Technology Across their Business Functions
- Analyst Perspective on GenAI's Potential to Revolutionize the Chemicals and Materials Industry
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Quantum-powered GenAI for Optimizing Materials Properties
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud-based GenAI Services for Accelerated Materials Discovery
- Growth Opportunity 3: GenAI with RPA for QC Compliance
