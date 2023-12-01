Global Hypersonic Technology Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2023: Extensive Analysis of Military and Civilian Programs

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypersonic Technologies - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive examination of hypersonic technology, beginning with a scientific overview of its principles and capabilities. It delves into emerging technological trends and their far-reaching implications for various industries. Furthermore, the report offers an extensive analysis of both military and civilian hypersonic technology programs currently in progress.

Hypersonic technology has a long history, stretching back more than half a century. Comparable to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the perceived potential of the technology has waxed and waned over the years but increasing multi-polarity (and certainly the war in Ukraine) has driven intense investment by countries such as Russia, China, and the US.



Hypersonic refers to aerial objects-including aircraft, missiles, rockets, and spacecraft-that can reach speeds through the atmosphere greater than Mach 5, which is nearly 4,000 miles per hour (6437 km/h).



The US, Russia, and China are all testing hypersonic technology, generating fears of escalating global competition for weaponry that has the potential to render current defenses inadequate. Russia's use of hypersonic missiles in Ukraine has been confirmed, representing the first combat use of these weapons, and Ukraine has claimed the first successful interception of hypersonic missiles. This and the pace of development in China have raised concerns about the progress of the other nations' programs. US investment culminated in fielding its first hypersonic platform in 2023.



Aside from military applications, hypersonic technology promises extremely fast commercial flight. However, given several inherent challenges to the commercial hypersonic profit model, it appears unlikely that hypersonic passenger flights will emerge as a major market.



