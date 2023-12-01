Anesthesia Face Masks Global Market Report 2023-2028 - Global Growth Expected at 3.00% CAGR through 2028

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Usability, Material, Age Group, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anesthesia face masks market size reached US$ 115 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 135 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.00% during 2023-2028. The rise in the number of surgical procedures, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the development of advanced anesthesia delivery systems represent some of the key factors driving the market.





The global anesthesia face masks market is witnessing substantial growth driven by several key trends:

Rising Surgical Procedures: The increasing number of surgeries worldwide is a primary growth driver for the market.

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases, requiring surgical intervention, are creating growth opportunities.

Aging Population: The growing geriatric population, prone to medical interventions, including surgeries, is favoring market growth.

Minimally Invasive Procedures: Shifting preferences toward minimally invasive surgical procedures are boosting demand for anesthesia face masks.

Dental and Cosmetic Surgeries: Anesthesia face masks are increasingly used in dental and cosmetic surgeries, further driving market growth.

Technological Advancements: Innovative advancements in anesthesia delivery systems are contributing to market expansion.

Disposable Masks: The growing adoption of disposable anesthesia face masks for their cost-effectiveness and ease of use is bolstering the market.

The growing adoption of disposable anesthesia face masks for their cost-effectiveness and ease of use is bolstering the market. Healthcare Industry Growth: The overall growth of the healthcare industry and the emergence of medical tourism trends positively impact the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report segments the market based on usability, material, age group, and end user.

Usability Insights:

Reusable Anesthesia Face Masks

Disposable Anesthesia Face Masks

Material Insights:

Silicone

PVC

Others

Age Group Insights:

Adult

Pediatric

End User Insights:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, including market structure, key player market share, player positioning, top strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluations. Major companies covered in the report include Ambu A/S, Armstrong Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Flexicare (Group) Limited, GaleMed Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Intersurgical Ltd., Medline Industries LP, and Smiths Medical Inc., among others.

Key Questions Answered:

The report addresses critical questions, such as:

How has the global anesthesia face masks market performed and what can be expected in the coming years?

What factors are driving, restraining, and creating opportunities in the market?

What are the key regional markets and their attractiveness?

Which usability, material, age group, and end user segments are most promising?

Who are the key players in the market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $115 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $135 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global



