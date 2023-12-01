Anesthesia Face Masks Global Market Report 2023-2028 - Global Growth Expected at 3.00% CAGR through 2028

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia Face Masks Market by Usability, Material, Age Group, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anesthesia face masks market size reached US$ 115 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 135 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.00% during 2023-2028. The rise in the number of surgical procedures, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the development of advanced anesthesia delivery systems represent some of the key factors driving the market.

The global anesthesia face masks market is witnessing substantial growth driven by several key trends:

  • Rising Surgical Procedures: The increasing number of surgeries worldwide is a primary growth driver for the market.
  • Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases, requiring surgical intervention, are creating growth opportunities.
  • Aging Population: The growing geriatric population, prone to medical interventions, including surgeries, is favoring market growth.
  • Minimally Invasive Procedures: Shifting preferences toward minimally invasive surgical procedures are boosting demand for anesthesia face masks.
  • Dental and Cosmetic Surgeries: Anesthesia face masks are increasingly used in dental and cosmetic surgeries, further driving market growth.
  • Technological Advancements: Innovative advancements in anesthesia delivery systems are contributing to market expansion.
  • Disposable Masks: The growing adoption of disposable anesthesia face masks for their cost-effectiveness and ease of use is bolstering the market.
  • Healthcare Industry Growth: The overall growth of the healthcare industry and the emergence of medical tourism trends positively impact the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report segments the market based on usability, material, age group, and end user.

Usability Insights:

  • Reusable Anesthesia Face Masks
  • Disposable Anesthesia Face Masks

Material Insights:

  • Silicone
  • PVC
  • Others

Age Group Insights:

  • Adult
  • Pediatric

End User Insights:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, including market structure, key player market share, player positioning, top strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluations. Major companies covered in the report include Ambu A/S, Armstrong Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Flexicare (Group) Limited, GaleMed Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Intersurgical Ltd., Medline Industries LP, and Smiths Medical Inc., among others.

Key Questions Answered:

The report addresses critical questions, such as:

  • How has the global anesthesia face masks market performed and what can be expected in the coming years?
  • What factors are driving, restraining, and creating opportunities in the market?
  • What are the key regional markets and their attractiveness?
  • Which usability, material, age group, and end user segments are most promising?
  • Who are the key players in the market?

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages139
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$115 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$135 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate2.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zerfe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Anesthesia Face Mask
                            
                            
                                Anesthesia Machine
                            
                            
                                Anesthesia Mask
                            
                            
                                Face Mask
                            
                            
                                Medical Devices
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data