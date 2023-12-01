Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Size & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Zynex Medical, TensCare, Verity Medical, InControl Medical and Athena Feminine Technologies

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (UI, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Sexual Dysfunction), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pelvic floor electric stimulator market size is anticipated to reach USD 539.38 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to this report.

Increasing prevalence of Urinary Incontinence (UI), rising investment in research and development by key players, and the growing number of awareness initiatives are anticipated to boost the market growth. Increasing cases of chronic diseases and UI are primary factors that are expected to drive market growth. According to the NHS, around 61% of the male population is suffering from lower urinary tract infections and around 34% of women are living with some type of UI. This disorder costs around USD 301.40 million per year to the NHS. Thereby, contributing to market growth.







Moreover, the geriatric population is at a higher risk for developing various neurological conditions, such as stroke, prostate cancer, and Alzheimer's, which may affect the lower urinary tract. This factor is anticipated to be one of the high growth rendering drivers of this market. As per the WHO, the global population of people aged 65 years and above is expected to rise from 7.00% in 2000 to 16.00% in 2050. This is expected to drive the market at a global level.

Furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced products with comparatively lower prices is expected to drive market growth. For instance, in February 2020, Atlantic Therapeutics received U.S. FDA, clearance for the over-the-counter device INNOVO-a wearable and non-invasive pelvic floor muscle stimulator for treating stress urinary incontinence.



Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Report Highlights

Based on the applications, the urinary incontinence segment dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 84.9% owing to the high number of patients suffering from UI globally

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38.9% in 2022 owing to the rising incidence of targeted diseases, such as bladder obstruction, UI, and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Moreover, this region is one of the most advanced regions globally with innovative technologies & infrastructure, resulting in significant healthcare facilities and patient care

However, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market from 2023 to 2030. The rising risk of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) in women with increasing age, vaginal deliveries, and surgeries are driving the market growth in this region

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increase In The Prevalence Of Urinary Incontinence

Increasing Awareness Initiatives

Rise In Geriatric Population

Market Restraints Analysis

Availability of Alternatives

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $221.31 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $539.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 List Of Key End Users

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.5 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator: Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market, By Application, 2018 To 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030

4.5.1 Urinary Incontinence

4.5.2 Neurodegenerative Disorders

4.5.3 Sexual Dysfunction



Chapter 5 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market: Regional Market Analysis, Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2 Private Companies

6.2.1 Regional Network Map

6.2.2 Company Market Position Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

Zynex Medical

TensCare

Verity Medical

InControl Medical

The Prometheus Group

Laborie

ActivLife Technologies

Athena Feminine Technologies

Atlantic Therapeutics

Renovia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2dfk0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment