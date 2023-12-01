Dental Lasers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Lasers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Periodontics, Oral Surgery), By End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Product (Dental Welding Laser, Dental Surgical Laser), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental lasers market size is expected to reach USD 589.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6%

The primary factor driving the industry is the rising prevalence of dental disorders and growing global awareness regarding oral hygiene. The development of the market can also be attributed to technological advancements that manufacture more efficient dental laser systems.

Studies show that diode laser treatment significantly reduces gum bleeding, edema, pain, and inflammation. These technical developments have increased the precision, safety, and flexibility of laser dentistry, making it a more enticing option for dental professionals. Increasing dental tourism in emerging economies also drives product demand as these countries provide inexpensive treatments.







According to an article titled 'The Future of Medical Tourism in France,' the cost of tooth extraction in the United States for an average person is approximately USD 300 per tooth without insurance. In contrast, in France, the estimated cost for tooth extraction is around USD 40 per tooth, which typically covers the majority of necessary additional dental work as well.

The market was significantly impacted by the pandemic. Dental clinics utilize air to aid in the visibility of cavities, plaque, and fracture lines by blowing away saliva, however, this practice also generates aerosols that may contain microbes. The government implemented guidelines into place requiring the closure of dental clinics to reduce the spread of Covid-19 infection.



Dental Lasers Market Report Highlights

In 2022, North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 44.5% due to the emphasis on advanced and minimally invasive dental treatments

By product, dental surgical lasers dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of 89.8%

Dental surgical lasers provide enhanced precision and control during surgical procedures. This allows dentists to precisely target and remove diseased or damaged tissue while preserving healthy tissue, resulting in improved surgical outcomes and faster healing times

The periodontics application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 17.8% in 2022 due to the high prevalence of periodontal diseases, such as gingivitis and periodontitis, caused due to poor oral hygiene and unhealthy lifestyle

The dental clinics end-use segment dominated the global industry and accounted for a revenue share of 54.0% in 2022

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $331.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $589.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End-use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Dental Lasers Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. Dental Lasers Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Dental Lasers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Dental Surgical Lasers

4.1.2. Dental Welding Lasers

4.2. Product Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Dental Lasers Market by product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Dental Surgical Lasers

4.5.2. Dental Welding Lasers



Chapter 5. Dental Lasers Market : Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Conservative Dentistry

5.1.2. Endodontic Treatment

5.1.3. Oral Surgery

5.1.4. Implantology

5.1.5. Peri-implantitis

5.1.6. Periodontics

5.1.7. Tooth Whitening

5.2. Application Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Dental Lasers Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Conservative Dentistry

5.5.2. Endodontic Treatment

5.5.3. Oral Surgery

5.5.4. Implantology

5.5.5. Peri-implantitis

5.5.6. Periodontics

5.5.7. Tooth Whitening



Chapter 6. Dental Lasers Market : End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Dental Clinics

6.1.3. Others

6.2. End-use Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Dental Lasers Market by End-Use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.2. Dental clinics



Chapter 7. Global Dental Lasers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players



