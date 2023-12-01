Collision Avoidance System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report: Radar, Camera, Ultrasound, LiDAR, ACC, BSD, FCWS, LDWS, Parking Assistance - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collision Avoidance System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Radar, Camera, Ultrasound, LiDAR), By Application (ACC, BSD, FCWS, LDWS, Parking Assistance), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global collision avoidance system market size is expected to reach USD 157.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030

The updated ratings of safety agencies and incorporation of anti-collision systems in mass-market models are expected to propel the market growth over the next six years.



The increasing awareness among consumers and extensive R&D by market players have fueled the market growth. Collision avoidance systems enable vehicles to carry out semi-autonomous and autonomous decision-making. The rising need for security from consumers and governments is also expected to drive the collision avoidance systems market growth.



The recent developments in the sensor technology are oriented toward making highly sophisticated devices and augmenting them with various parts of an automobile. Anti-collision systems enable automotive OEMs to integrate additional intelligence to achieve the goal of an autonomous car.



Strict legal and regulatory standards have mandated the inclusion of sensors in motor vehicles. This is further estimated to drive the collision avoidance systems market. However, the high costs of long-range radars and LiDAR-based systems may restrain the market growth as low-price carmakers may abstain from adding onto the cost of vehicles.



Collision Avoidance System Market Report Highlights

The radar segment held a significant market share of 43.3% in 2022. The segment is further expected to gain market share over the forecast period.

The reducing prices of radars have led to the increased adoption of the technology by various automotive OEMs

Camera-based collision avoidance systems are expected to witness high growth, owing to the government regulations mandating their incorporation into vehicles

Adaptive cruise control accounted for a major market share in 2022. Such systems rely on long-range and medium and short-range radar systems to automatically adjust a vehicle's speed.

Technological innovations may mandate the incorporation of systems in vehicles to counter the threat of accidents due to human errors, which account for 90% of accidents, according to a 2014 UN Road Safety Collaboration study

Europe is expected to continue to lead the market over the forecast period. It accounted for over 33.0% of the market in 2022.

The key industry participants include Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Denso, Autoliv, and TRW, among others

Companies Mentioned

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

Analog Devices Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,

NXP Semiconductors (Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.)

Infineon Technologies AG

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW automotive)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $66.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $157.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Collision Avoidance System Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Collision Avoidance System Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Collision Avoidance System Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Collision Avoidance System Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Radar

4.3.1. Radar market estimates and forecasts, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Camera

4.5. Ultrasound

4.6. LiDAR



Chapter 5. Collision Avoidance System Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Collision Avoidance System Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Collision Avoidance System Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Education

5.3.1. Education market estimates and forecasts, 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Business

5.5. Healthcare

5.6. Other



Chapter 6. Collision Avoidance System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Collision Avoidance System Market by Region: Key Takeaway



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Financial performance

7.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.2.4. Strategic initiatives

