Global Brewer's Yeast Market Report 2023-2030: Craft Beer Boom Fuels Growing Need, Plant-Based and Vegetarian Products Benefit

The global brewer's yeast market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.08 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030

Brewer's yeast is a type of yeast that is primarily known for its use in brewing beer, but its applications have expanded beyond the brewing industry. One of the primary drivers of this market is the growing demand for natural and functional ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Brewer's yeast is rich in essential nutrients like B vitamins, protein, and minerals, making it a valuable addition to various food products, including bread, nutritional supplements, and savory snacks. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious and seek products with added nutritional value, the demand for brewer's yeast as a natural source of nutrients has surged.





The rise of the health and wellness trend has played a pivotal role in driving the market for brewer's yeast. The yeast is often touted for its potential health benefits, including immune system support, digestive health, and even potential cholesterol reduction. As consumers become more aware of these health claims and seek out products that promote overall well-being, the demand for brewer's yeast-based supplements and functional foods has grown.



Furthermore, the expanding market for plant-based and vegetarian products has opened up new opportunities for brewer's yeast. It serves as a viable source of protein and flavor enhancement in plant-based food and beverages, helping manufacturers cater to the growing population of individuals looking for meat alternatives or seeking to reduce their animal product consumption. Brewer's yeast also adds a savory and umami flavor profile to these products, making it a versatile ingredient in plant-based cuisines.



The craft beer industry's rapid expansion has led to a substantial rise in the need for brewer's yeast. Craft brewers frequently engage in inventive yeast strain experiments to craft a wide range of beer styles and flavors. This has, in turn, fueled a heightened consumption of brewer's yeast. Genetically engineered brewer's yeast is being employed to augment the flavor characteristics of craft beer.

Brewer's yeast is genetically modified to optimize its utility in the production of craft beer, with the aim of enhancing the final product's flavor profile while mitigating its bitterness. Consequently, the surging popularity of craft beers is anticipated to generate an increased demand for specific yeast varieties.



Based on product, the dry brewer's yeast segment held the largest revenue share of 71.2% in 2022 in the global market. Dry brewer's yeast offers more consistent results in terms of fermentation and flavor profiles and has a lower risk of contamination due to temperature changes. The lower production and shipping costs of dry yeast contribute to its cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for brewers on a budget

Based on application, the feed supplements segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030. Brewer's yeast, with its rich nutritional profile, including protein, B vitamins, and minerals, can be an attractive option as a feed supplement for animals. Brewer's yeast in animal diets can help improve their overall health, growth rate, and productivity

In terms of region, Europe dominated the market with a revenue share of 33.06% in 2022. Europe has a presence of over 70 million pet-keeping households. Increased consumer awareness about the importance of a balanced diet for pets is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for brewer's yeast. In recent years, there has developed a growing trend of consumers becoming more health-conscious and seeking healthier and more sustainable food options in Europe.

