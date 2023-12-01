No embecta-made syringes impacted by FDA safety communication

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company, today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Safety Communication on evaluation of certain plastic syringes:



“embecta, the world’s largest manufacturer of plastic insulin syringes, manufactures all of our syringes distributed worldwide at our facility in Holdrege, Nebraska,” said Shaun Curtis, SVP, Global Manufacturing & Supply Chain. “The safety notice issued by the FDA on November 30, 2023, only applies to plastic syringes made in China, and therefore has no impact on the ongoing production or sale of any embecta syringe products.”

“In the coming year, embecta will mark 100 years since our predecessors developed the world’s first syringe dedicated to insulin delivery, and we are proud of our rich heritage of quality, reliability, and innovation that we have earned in the years since. Our skilled workforce in Nebraska, with its unmatched expertise in high volume syringe manufacturing, is prepared to support any healthcare customers who may be affected by the FDA’s safety communication.”

