Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917

|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|12/06/2023
|12/06/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,449
|3,360
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.040
|/
|8.350
|100.000
|/
|6.990
|Total Number of Bids Received
|11
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,949
|3,610
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.040
|/
|8.350
|100.000
|/
|6.990
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|96.186
|/
|8.290
|100.200
|/
|6.970
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.040
|/
|8.350
|100.000
|/
|6.990
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.090
|/
|8.330
|100.075
|/
|6.990
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.186
|/
|8.290
|100.200
|/
|6.970
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.940
|/
|8.390
|99.910
|/
|7.010
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.040
|/
|8.350
|100.064
|/
|6.990
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.61
|1.07
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND