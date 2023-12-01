Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 12/06/202312/06/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,4493,360
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.040/8.350100.000/6.990
Total Number of Bids Received 1117
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,9493,610
Total Number of Successful Bids 916
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 916
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.040/8.350100.000/6.990
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.186/8.290100.200/6.970
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.040/8.350100.000/6.990
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.090/8.330100.075/6.990
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.186/8.290100.200/6.970
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.940/8.39099.910/7.010
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.040/8.350100.064/6.990
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.611.07