Bringing holiday joy to 30,000 families

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moisson Montréal and event sponsor Stefano Faita invite you to the traditional Moisson de Noël where you can join celebrities and political figures in an event exemplifying community solidarity. Participants will fill the last 5,000 baskets destined for Montrealers in need. In all, 30,000 baskets will be distributed this holiday season.

A poignant reality check in every basket

This year’s portrait of hunger in Montreal reveals that families and working people are being hit hard. While the holiday season is synonymous with abundance and dinner tables laden with food, many people can't even imagine such prosperity. Although our holiday baskets offer staples that are a far cry from foie gras, they are an indispensable comfort at this time of the year. Learn more about how these baskets are made and about the people involved and committed to delivering these essential items.

WHAT: Moisson de Noël – assembling holiday baskets

WHEN: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 am

WHERE: 6880, Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse, Montreal, H4T 2A1

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

10:30 am: Speeches

11:00 am: Presentation of the video Comblez le vide (Filling the Void)

11:15 am: Presentation of the products in the baskets

11:30 am: Kick-off for assembling the baskets

Eliane Larouche

Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs

C. 514 701-4206

elarouche@moissonmontreal.org