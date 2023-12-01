Polymeric Adsorbents Market Estimated to Reach $170 Million by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market size is estimated to be USD 130 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets. According to Chemra GmbH, a polymeric adsorbent producer based in Germany, polymeric adsorbents are highly porous polymers with internal surface areas that can reach up to 1400 m2/g. Depending on their composition and structure, they can effectively adsorb a wide range of complex molecules. Polymeric adsorbents find specialized applications in fields like chemical processing for industrial applications, food and beverage processing, and pharmaceuticals. The expansion of the polymeric adsorbents market is primarily driven by the growth of the global pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. However, the market's growth may be hindered by factors such as the relatively higher cost of polymeric adsorbents.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261564522

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polymeric Adsorbents Market”.

173- Market Data Tables

39- Figures

219- Pages

List of Key Players in Polymeric Adsorbents Market:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Purolite Corporation (US) Chemra GmbH (Germany) Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd. (China) Lanxess AG (Germany) Thermax Limited (India) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Polymeric Adsorbents Market:

Drivers: High Demand for Polymeric Adsorbents in the Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Industries Restraints: Volatility in Raw Material Prices Opportunity: Increased Demand for Polymeric Adsorbents in Industrial Applications Challenge: Limited Regulatory Framework in Emerging Economies

Key Findings of the Study:

The aromatic segment dominated the polymeric adsorbent market in 2022. The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the polymeric adsorbents market in 2022. Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share of the polymeric adsorbents market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261564522

Polymeric adsorbents, categorized by type, include aromatic (crosslinked polystyrenic matrix), modified aromatic (brominated aromatic matrix), Methacrylic (methacrylic ester copolymer), and phenol formaldehyde. Among these, aromatic is projected to maintain its dominance in the polymeric adsorbents market by 2028 in terms of value. This preference for aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix) polymeric adsorbents can be attributed to their high hydrophobicity, exceptional adsorption capacity, and favorable pressure and flow characteristics. These qualities have resulted in an increased usage of these adsorbents in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages.

In the polymeric adsorbents market, the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to claim the largest share during the forecast period. This preference for polymeric adsorbents within the pharmaceutical industry is attributed to their exceptional chemical and physical stability, distinctive pore size distribution, and their effectiveness in absorbing less hydrophobic materials. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent regulatory standards aimed at ensuring the high purity and quality of pharmaceutical products. These regulations have consequently heightened the demand for polymeric adsorbents in the purification processes of pharmaceutical products, including antibiotics and enzymes.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=261564522

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the polymeric adsorbents market, during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the industrial and pharmaceutical sector and the shifting of the manufacturing facilities to India, China, and Japan support the market growth in APAC. China is the leading market in the region. Growing industrialization, low raw materials, and labor cost are a few factors that drive the polymeric adsorbents market in these countries.

Browse Adjacent Markets Advanced Materials Market Research Reports

Related Reports: