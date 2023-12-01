Lithium Ionic Files Technical Report for Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports that it has filed the independent technical report (the “Technical Report”) related to the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and Mineral Resource Estimate announced on October 19, 2023, for its 100%-owned Bandeira lithium Project (“Bandeira”), located in Minas Gerais State, Brazil.

The Technical Report, titled “Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais State, Brazil” was prepared by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. (“GE21”) in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of August 30, 2023.

The PEA results support a long-life and low-cost spodumene concentrate mining project. Highlights include:

Post-tax Net Present Value (“NPV”)8% of $1.6 billion (approximately C$2.2 billion)

Post-tax Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 121%

Underground mine scenario processing 1.3Mtpa of ore over a 20-year mine life

After-tax payback of 14 months

Avg. LOM annual production of 217,700t of high-quality spodumene concentrate at 5.5% Li2O (“SC5.5”) equivalent (187,230 tpa SC5.5, in addition to 56,860 tpa of spodumene tails concentrate at 3% Li2O, or “SC3”)

Total capital expenditure (“CAPEX”) of $233 million (including a 25% contingency)

Pre-tax annual average free cash flow of $243 million

All-in LOM operating costs (“OPEX”) of $349/t of spodumene concentrate SC5.5

The PEA results were based on an updated mineral resource estimate for Bandeira of 13.72Mt grading 1.40% Li2O, containing 474,892 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) in the Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) category, as well as Inferred resources of 15.79Mt grading 1.34% Li2O, or 523,118 tonnes of LCE



Note: Base case parameters assume SPO 5.5% Li2O price of $1,859/t and exchange rate of US$5.00 /R$. All currencies are reported in US dollars unless otherwise specified.

The Company is currently undertaking an independent NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study (“FS”), including an updated MRE, for Bandeira which is expected to be completed in early 2024.

On November 21, 2023, the Company submitted the application for the Concomitant Environmental and Installation License (“LAC”, or Licença Ambiental Concomitante in Portuguese) to the State of Minas Gerais. The LAC approval would result in the environmental and social license, together with an authorization to begin construction of the Bandeira lithium Project.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release regarding the PEA and MRE has been reviewed and approved by Carlos José Evangelista Silva (MAIG Membership Number 7868) for the MRE, and Guilherme Gomides Ferreira (MAIG Membership Number: 7586) for the PEA, both from GE21 and are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101. All other scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, who are both “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.

