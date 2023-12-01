DevvStream Holdings Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“DevvStream” or the “Company”) (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, is pleased to announce that Sunny Trinh, Founder and CEO, will be presenting at the SHARE Series investor conference event on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET.



The company will provide an introductory level overview of the business and strategy as well as highlight details of the recent definitive business combination agreement between DevvStream and Focus Impact, as announced on September 13th, 2023. This event will be set in a fireside chat format and is intended to provide retail investors access to exciting new investment ideas and direct access to company management. Investors will have the opportunity to ask the management team questions following a brief company overview during the event.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series or the “Events and Webcasts” section at https://www.devvstream.com/investors/. A replay of the event will also be posted to the company’s investor site and will be archived on the SHARE Series website for approximately one year following the event.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The company’s mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health. With a pipeline of over 140 technology-based projects worldwide, DevvStream makes it simple for corporations and governments to address their net-zero goals while generating premium carbon credits in the process. The company’s end-to-end proprietary solution removes the risk and complexity from every step, allowing organizations to move from project ideation to credit monetization with ease. The result is a multi-year stream of carbon credit revenue that transforms sustainability into a financial investment. In addition, for organizations that need help to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions, we also provide premium carbon credits for purchase.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FIAC) announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined Company (DevvStream) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “DEVS”.

DevvStream Investor & Media Contacts

DevvStream@icrinc.com and info@fcir.ca

Phone: (332) 242-4316

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sunny Trinh, CEO