DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2023
|£29.87m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2023
|£29.87m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|64.09p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|64.09p
|Ordinary share price
|56.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(11.84%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 30/11/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Volex Plc
|10.06%
|2
|OnTheMarket plc
|8.92%
|3
|Centaur Media Plc
|8.75%
|4
|Journeo plc
|8.13%
|5
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|7.98%
|6
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.12%
|7
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.12%
|8
|Equals Group Plc
|6.59%
|9
|Synectics Plc
|6.43%
|10
|Cash and other net current assets
|6.18%
|11
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|5.57%
|12
|National World Plc
|5.41%
|13
|Inspecs Group plc
|4.25%
|14
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.57%
|15
|DigitalBox plc
|2.54%
|16
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.71%
|17
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|0.67%
|18
|Real Good Food Company Plc (Equity and Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|0.00%
|Total
|100.00%