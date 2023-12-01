DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2023£29.87m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2023£29.87m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):46,608,486
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*64.09p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*64.09p
  
Ordinary share price 56.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(11.84%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 30/11/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Volex Plc10.06%
2OnTheMarket plc8.92%
3Centaur Media Plc8.75%
4Journeo plc8.13%
5Fireangel Safety Technology Plc7.98%
6Hargreaves Services Plc 7.12%
7Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.12%
8Equals Group Plc6.59%
9Synectics Plc6.43%
10Cash and other net current assets6.18%
11Ramsdens Holdings Plc5.57%
12National World Plc5.41%
13Inspecs Group plc4.25%
14Theworks.co.uk Plc2.57%
15DigitalBox plc2.54%
16Norman Broadbent Plc1.71%
17Tactus Holdings Limited0.67%
18Real Good Food Company Plc (Equity and Loan Notes, including accrued interest)0.00%
 Total100.00%