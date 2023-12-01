DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2023 £29.87m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2023 £29.87m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,608,486

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 64.09p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 64.09p

Ordinary share price 56.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (11.84%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 30/11/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Volex Plc 10.06%

2 OnTheMarket plc 8.92%

3 Centaur Media Plc 8.75%

4 Journeo plc 8.13%

5 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 7.98%

6 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.12%

7 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.12%

8 Equals Group Plc 6.59%

9 Synectics Plc 6.43%

10 Cash and other net current assets 6.18%

11 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 5.57%

12 National World Plc 5.41%

13 Inspecs Group plc 4.25%

14 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.57%

15 DigitalBox plc 2.54%

16 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.71%

17 Tactus Holdings Limited 0.67%

18 Real Good Food Company Plc (Equity and Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 0.00%