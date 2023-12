Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) are in the final stages of negotiating a USD 100 million long-term loan agreement for financing OR subsidiaries' ON Power and Veitur Utilities energy and utility projects.

Further information will be provided following the signing of an agreement.

