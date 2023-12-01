HydroGraph Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) previously announced on October 30, 2023. Pursuant to the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 10,260,856 units of the Company (the “Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1.03 million. The Units were offered in US dollars and Canadian dollars at the respective prices of US$0.074 and C$0.10. The majority of the proceeds were provided by new US-based subscribers but also included an investment by Gulf Cryo, LLC, a major industrial gas company based in Dubai.



Certain insiders of the Company participated in the first tranche of the Offering and subscribed for a total of 1,622,135 Units for gross proceeds of approximately C$163,000, with management including insiders subscribing to 2,372,135 Units for gross proceeds of approximately C$240,000 in total. Each of the ‎insiders is a related party of ‎HydroGraph, and therefore the Offering is considered a “related party transaction” ‎subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special ‎Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation ‎and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) ‎of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.‎

‎Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.18 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Offering, subject to an acceleration right (the “Warrant Acceleration Right“) exercisable by the Company, if on any ten consecutive trading days the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is C$0.18 or greater per Common Share. If the Company exercises its Warrant Acceleration Right, the new expiry date of the Warrants will be the 30th day following the notice of such exercise.

HydroGraph intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for application development, business development and general working capital purposes. The Company continues to discuss and make good progress on additional funding related to the Offering with potential investors and expects close on the 2nd tranche of raise within in next 3 weeks.

‎All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four ‎‎‎months and one day from November 30, 2023.‎ The subscribers to the Offering will have the right to participate in the next treasury offering of the Company, subject to the terms of the subscription agreement, which include an anti-dilution right, among other things.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the “United States” or to “U.S. persons” (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

