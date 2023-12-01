United States $723 Million Condom Markets Competitions Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Condom Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Condom Market is projected to reach a value of $723 million by 2028 from $412 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%

United States Condom market is witnessing high demand owing to the various government initiatives introduced by the government regarding sex education and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Moreover, the rising demand among females and the presence of a variety of flavored condoms is further contributing to the market growth.







The United States condom market is witnessing high demand and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast years. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers, the rising number of diseases, and the growing demand among females. Condoms are available for both males and females and are of different materials which majorly include latex condoms and non-latex condoms.

Moreover, various initiatives by the government are also expected to cater the market growth. For instance, the US Department of Health & Human Services had adopted a strategy namely the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (2022-2025), the strategy sets bold targets for ending the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030, including a 75% reduction in new HIV infections by 2025 and a 90% reduction by 2030.



Furthermore, the availability of condoms at different stores such as drug/pharmacy stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, and various online portals is also propelling the market growth of the condom market in the United States.



United States Condom Market Drivers



According to the data provided by the national public health agency of the United States namely the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and other diseases all witnessed a rapid increase between 2020 and 2021 reach to a total of more than 2.5 million reported cases in the united states.

Moreover, according to an article published by the Guardian news, the Syphilis disease had registered 41,700 in 2020 and it rapidly rose to 52,000 in the year 2021. Thus, with the rise in sexually transmitted diseases people have started using condoms as a basic measure to stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, which is further contributing to the market growth of the condom market in the United States.



The various initiatives by the government such as the New York State Condom Program announced a partnership with the New York City Condom Program which decided to offer condoms and other safer sex items to New York City-based organizations. Thus, this partnership increased the number of New Yorkers that had access to safer sex supplies and also promote safe sex initiatives in the country.



In 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first condoms specifically designed to reduce STI transmission during anal intercourse, as the risk of STI transmission is significantly higher during anal intercourse than vaginal intercourse.



United States Condom Market Trends



Non-latex condoms offer an alternative to traditional latex condoms for those with latex allergies. These condoms are manufactured from materials such as polyisoprene and polyurethane and are praised for their improved sensation and comfort over traditional latex condoms. In contrast, traditional latex condoms may cause discomfort, irritation, or allergic reactions for those who are allergic to latex.

The primary materials used in these condoms are polyurethane (polyurethane) and polyisoprenes (polyisoprene), with polyurethane condoms being thinner and less elastic in comparison to latex. Polyisoprene condoms, on the other hand, are flexible and have a similar feel to latex. Additionally, some users may not like the latex smell present in traditional condoms and prefer non-latex ones.



Furthermore, vegan condoms are made without the use of any animal-derived materials and neither includes testing, making them suitable for individuals who follow a vegan lifestyle and seek cruelty-free products. Moreover, many of the brands in the United States condom market are launching vegan condoms to enhance their sales and gain a share in the market. For instance, in November 2022, Hanx entered the United States market and launched natural sexual wellness products, which included vegan condoms.



United States Condom Market Challenges



According to the "Family Planning Annual Report 2021" published by the Office of Population Affairs which comes under the United States Department of Health & Human Services reported that condom use as a contraceptive tool went down from 75% in 2011 to 42% among men in 2021. Further, it was reported that the leading contraceptive methods used by females under 15 and 39 years were injectables and pills.



Moreover, according to the article by the Washington Post, the percentage of high schoolers who had used a condom the last time they had sex declined from 63 percent in 2003 to 54 percent in 2019. Thus, this declining trend of usage of condoms as a contraceptive is restraining the growth of the condom market in the United States.



The majority of the companies in the condom market in the United States are providing latex condoms which are allergic to some specific consumers who are sensitive to latex. Thus, the presence of latex in condoms can hinder market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $412 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $723 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered United States

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States condom market.

Reckitt Benckiser LLC(Durex)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (Trojan)

Okamoto U.S.A., INC.

Global Protection Corp. (ONE)

Veru Inc. (FC2)

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Grove Collaborative, Inc. (Sustain)

Warren Ventures Inc. (Champ)

Hanx USA, Inc.

Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Awareness Regarding STIs

Increasing Government Initiatives

High Demand Among Millennials

Market Trends & Developments

High Demand Through Online Channels

Rising Popularity of Vegan Condoms

Growing Preference for Non-Latex Condoms

Presence of Multiple Flavors

Growing Trend For Female Condoms

Challenges

High competition Among Brands

Declining Usage of Condoms as Contraceptive

Voice of Customer Analysis

Brand Awareness

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Customer Satisfaction

Report Scope:



United States Condom Market, By Gender:

Male

Female

United States Condom Market, By Type:

Latex

Non-Latex

United States Condom Market, By Type:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Drug/Pharmacy Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others (Departmental Stores, etc.)

United States Condom Market, By Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

