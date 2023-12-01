VelocityEHS Named a Leader for Carbon Management Software by Independent Analyst Firm

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, announced that it has once again been named a Leader by the London-based independent analyst firm Verdantix in its second Green Quadrant (GQ) for Enterprise Carbon Management Software. Carbon Management is a critical component of ESG reporting, and here Velocity delivers the financial-grade reporting on GHG emissions and energy usage required by regulators and investors alike.



The GQ analysis reviewed 19 vendors and scored Velocity highly for its emissions calculations toolkit that includes a plain text equation builder for validating customized equations in real-time. Velocity also received top scores for its emissions factor storage functionality, including its ability to record changes in a version-controlled library and flexibility in adding/modifying emission factors.

“It’s no surprise that ESG continues to dominate on the enterprise level, but what’s interesting is how quickly it has pushed into the mid-market space,” said Matt Airhart, President of VelocityEHS. “The tracking of Scope 1-3 emissions has become table stakes for any organization looking to participate in the global marketplace. Velocity’s best-in-class carbon management and reporting capabilities gives every company the opportunity to secure a seat at the table.”

According to the Verdantix, Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Report (November 30, 2023), Velocity is, “well-suited for mid-market industrial buyers seeking unified management across carbon management, ESG and EHS management as the firm has a network of solutions offering customers increased flexibility.”

In addition to the Carbon Management GQ, Velocity has been named a leader in recent Verdantix Green Quadrant Reports for ESG, Process Safety Management, and EHS for enterprise and mid-market companies.

The Company’s Accelerate Platform consists of seven best-in-class solutions covering Safety, Industrial Ergonomics, Control of Work, Health, ESG, Environmental Compliance and Operational Risk. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

