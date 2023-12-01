Paradies Lagardère and ARHT Expand Innovative Collaboration to Toronto Pearson International Airport

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production, and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, and Paradies Lagardère, an award-winning airport retailer and restaurateur, have expanded their previously announced collaboration and are set to transform the travel retail experience at Toronto Pearson International Airport.



This initiative comes after the successful implementation at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and marks a significant step in enhancing the airport experience.

This holiday season, Pearson International Airport will be enlivened with a holographic Santa Claus, courtesy of this expanded partnership. This engaging and interactive feature is set to bring festive joy to travelers, transforming their airport experience into something truly memorable. The holographic Santa Claus is designed not only to entertain but also to serve as an interactive guide for travelers. It will introduce them to the latest product offerings at Paradies Lagardère stores, including iStore, Sweet Maple Market, Discover Canada, and Lolë. Alongside this captivating holographic display, travelers will also find an interactive holiday kiosk. This kiosk will provide detailed information about the newest products and promotions at Paradies Lagardère and will feature a QR code that travelers can scan to receive exclusive in-store discounts.

The holographic display will be a permanent fixture at the airport and will engage travelers with a rotating schedule of interactive seasonal, promotional, and informative content.

Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Paradies Lagardère and ARHT Media Inc. to bring this innovative and engaging technology to Toronto Pearson just before the busy holiday season. At Toronto Pearson, we are always excited to improve the passenger experience and provide a better retail journey for everyone who passes through our airport.”

Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media Inc., commented, “We are thrilled to see our holographic technology come to life at Pearson International Airport. Our goal is to revolutionize how people interact in public spaces, and this installation is a perfect example of that. By placing the hologram in a central location within the airport, we aim to reach more travelers and provide them with an unforgettable experience.”

Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère, added, “Our partnership with ARHT Media Inc. continues to break new ground in the travel retail sector and we’re excited to bring this innovation to our great partners at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Complementing our award-winning retail stores, this hologram technology will enhance the overall traveler experience through entertaining engagement and sharing seasonal offerings from our great brand partners in Toronto.”

This collaboration represents a bold step toward the future of travel retail. Travelers can anticipate a shopping experience that is both seamless and engaging.

Stay tuned for the official of this groundbreaking collaboration as Paradies Lagardère and ARHT transform the travel retail industry.

About Paradies Lagardère

Paradies Lagardère is a leading airport travel retailer and restaurateur in North America, operating more than 700 stores and restaurants in 92 airports. Specializing in three airport concessions areas - Travel Essentials, Specialty Retail and Dining with expertise in international, national, and local brands - Paradies Lagardère’s commitment to exceptional customer service, superior design and award-winning retail and restaurant operations has earned the company numerous accolades, including Best Airport Retailer for 26 consecutive years and Best Brand Restaurateur by Airport Experience News.

https://paradieslagardere.com

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live and pre-recorded hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination and brands and retailers can engage their clients with cutting edge 3D interactive content.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Spence

kspence@arht.tech

ARHT

Hanna Ayyad

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (416)-782-8042 (head office)

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/544e24bd-87f2-4b13-aa40-4b3a7fbb66d5