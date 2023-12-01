Foundry Chemical Market to Achieve US$ 3.46 Billion at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Foundry Chemical Market is projected to be valued at US$ 2.27 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at 4.3% CAGR over the next ten years (2024 to 2034). Increasing investments in the expansion of manufacturing activity around the world to promote economic growth is projected to primarily bolster foundry chemical demand in the future, suggests this research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

High use of metal castings in different industry verticals such as aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing is forecasted to create growth scope for foundry chemical suppliers over the coming years. Rising focus on sustainability is projected to push companies to improve their foundry efficiency and reduce emissions from them thereby pushing foundry chemical sales going forward. Surging investments in the manufacturing industries around the world are also predicted to uplift foundry chemical demand in the long run.

Key Segments of Foundry Chemical Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Foundry Type By End Use By Region Coatings Solvent-based Coatings Water-based Coatings Others

Auxiliaries

Resins & Binders

Cold Box Systems Alkaline Phenolic Resins CO2 Cured Resins Others

No-Bake Systems Furan Resin Phenolic Urethane Resins Others

Hot Box/Shell Systems

Others Iron

Steel & Alloy Steel

Aluminium Chemicals

Manufacturing

Automotive North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



Foundry chemical companies are especially focusing on acquisitions to amplify their business reach without having to spend on the development of a diversified portfolio.

In December 2021, Vesuvius, a renowned organization in the foundry business, announced that it had acquired a specialty refractory producer called Universal Refractories Inc., based in the United States. This acquisition cost Vesuvius US$ 57.1 million in cash and also strengthened the company’s stance in the North American region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global foundry chemical market is set to be valued at US$ 2.27 billion in 2024.

Demand for foundry chemicals is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 3.46 billion by the end of 2034.

Increasing manufacturing activity, supportive government initiatives to boost industrialization, rising investments in the development of efficient foundries, and high demand for metal castings from the automotive and aerospace industries are key market growth drivers.

Fluctuations in the pricing of raw materials will be a major constraint for foundry chemical companies going forward.

Foundry chemical demand in South Asia & Oceania is set to increase at 6.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

Sales of foundry chemicals in iron foundries are projected to account for 61% of the global revenue share in 2024.

Foundry chemical shipments in East Asia are forecasted to account for a market valuation of US$ 1.97 billion by the end of 2034.

Foundry chemical sales in the United States are estimated to rise at 2.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

“Developing countries will be the most opportune markets for foundry chemical manufacturers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Foundry chemical manufacturers are projected to focus heavily on mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to improve their global market presence. Foundry chemical companies can also invest in the development of foundry chemicals that are compliant with the evolving sustainability norms.

Leading Market Players

ASK Chemicals

IVP Limited

Asahi Yukizai Corporation

SQ Group

Vesuvius

Çukurova Kimya

Hindusthan Adhesive & Chemicals

General Chemical Corp.

Hüttenes-Albertus International

KAO Chemicals

Fincast Foundry Flux Co.

Mazzon SpA

Ceraflux India Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of foundry chemicals are strategically engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to broaden their business reach and enhance their global market share in the foundry chemical industry.

In June 2021, ASK Chemicals, a well-established distributor of foundry chemicals, revealed the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of the industrial resin business division of SI Group, a prominent supplier of performance additives. This strategic move bolstered ASK Chemicals' position not only in the global foundry sector but also in the broader non-foundry market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 3.46 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global foundry chemical market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based product type (coatings, auxiliaries, resins & binders, others), foundry type (iron foundries, steel & alloy steel foundries, aluminium foundries, other non-ferrous foundries), and end-use industry (chemicals, manufacturing, automotive, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

