Jeffs’ Brands: Fort Received Regulatory Approvals in Spain and The Netherlands to Commence Sales

Final approvals received by tax authorities, allowing the brand to start marketing its products

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced progress on its further expansion of its leading pest control solutions brand, the Fort Brand (“Fort”). Fort received the final approvals from regulatory tax authorities in Spain and The Netherlands, necessary to commence sales in the two territories. Sales in Spain and The Netherlands are expected to launch in the upcoming weeks.

The Company recently launched sales of Fort’s products in France, building on its success in the United Kingdom. Jeffs' Brands remains vigilant in discovering increasing demands in emerging markets for its high-quality pest control products while also introducing fresh product offerings.

Jeffs' Brands has a long history of success in the e-commerce sector, with a track record of turning products into market leaders. The Company's data-driven approach and commitment to innovation continues to drive its growth and expansion into new markets.

About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd

Jeffs' Brands is transforming the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through our stellar team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, we’re using both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd visit https://jeffsbrands.com .

