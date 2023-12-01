Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces changes in terms of the debt to the related party

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the “Company”) has on this date entered into an agreement with Golden Impala Limited (“GI”), a company related to the Board member Mr. Preston Haskell, who controls approximately 52% of the Company’s share capital via Bertil Holdings Ltd, to change the terms of the Company’s loan indebtedness under the bond held by GI. The key changes are as follows:

no interest will accrue on the bond in the next 12 months (“grace period”);

the currency of 50% of the total indebtedness is changed from USD to SEK, as further detailed below.

The Company has the right to convert the remaining 50% of the total indebtedness from USD into SEK at any time if Swedish Krona further depreciates against U.S. Dollar, subject to the terms of the agreement.

The above changes are effective from 1 December 2023. Prior to the changes becoming effective, the principal amount of the bond was equal to USD 35,954,797.10, and interest accrued as of 30 November 2023 was equal to USD 7,431,545.44. Upon the changes becoming effective, the new principal amount is comprised of SEK 237,364,511 and USD 14,261,625.83. The applicable interest rate before the start of the grace period was 3 Months U.S. Dollars LIBOR plus 6.44% per annum, and the same interest rate will apply to both USD and SEK tranches when the grace period ends. The currency of the interest accrued before the start of the grace period remains U.S. Dollars.

As a result, the Company would save approximately 5 MUSD in interest costs over the grace period (assuming the LIBOR rate remained the same).

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14.30 CET on December 1st, 2023.

