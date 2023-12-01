European Energy Metals to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Energy Metals (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: W28) ("European Energy" or the "Company") today announced that Jeremy Poirier, CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6th.



DATE: December 6th

TIME: 11:30 AM Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1x1 meetings: December. 6th and 7th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The Company's concessions are located within 15 kms of the Keliber mine, and production complex currently under construction which is expected to begin production in H2 2025.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, CEO

Telephone: 604-722-9842

Email: info@europeanenergymetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com