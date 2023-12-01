ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Financial Calendar 2024

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S plans to publish its

Annual Report for 2023 on 8 February 2024

Interim Report for the 1 st quarter on 2 May 2024

Interim Report for the 2 nd quarter on 7 August 2024

Interim Report for the 3rd quarter on 31 October 2024

The Annual General Meeting is expected to be held on Thursday 14 March 2024.

Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received by the Company no later than 31 January 2024.

Copenhagen, 1 December 2023

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

