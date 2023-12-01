Turnover of Apranga Group in November 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 29.6 million in November 2023 and increased by 5.9% in comparison to November 2022.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 292.8 million in January through November 2023 and increased by 10.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

In January-November 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 9.8% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 10.9% and in Estonia increased by 12.4%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.8 thousand sq. m., or by 0.2% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



