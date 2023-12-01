Xelf AI Introduces No Filter NSFW AI Chatbot uniting Web 2 and Web 3

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XELF AI, is an artificial intelligence and Web 2 and Web3 technology platform. In the latest development, the company has introduced new services designed for individuals who have grown weary of the usual NSFW filters when interacting with characters and creators.

Xelf.ai offers a unique, tailor-made solution that provides immersive, personalized and unrestricted AI chat experiences bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3. The company in its Beta phase, transforms human-tech interaction. Boasting a thriving community of 20,000 organic users since October, Xelf AI is set to redefine the digital landscape with its platform.

In response to the evolving needs of users, Xelf AI's Beta phase integrates a host of innovative services, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 technologies. The platform effortlessly connects users to AI characters, AI NFTs, Web2 & Web3 projects, and creators' AI clones through various mediums such as text, voice, images, and video. This bold move establishes Xelf AI as a pioneer, creating a holistic and immersive digital experience. The new services are as follows:

Web2 & Web3 Integration Xelf AI introduces an AI platform that seamlessly integrates Web2 and Web3 technologies, providing users with an immersive and holistic digital experience. The platform connects users to AI characters, AI NFTs, and creators' AI clones through diverse mediums.

Xelf AI's Beta phase introduces a robust rewards system where users, creators, and projects can earn points, rewards, and referrals through various activities. These points act as a gateway to the Xelf Ecosystem and the upcoming Xelf platform utility token, enhancing user engagement and creating tangible value within the ecosystem.

With its Subscription Model the platform empowers creators and projects committed to supporting creators and projects, Xelf AI offers a groundbreaking 70% commission based on a subscription model. This empowers creators to monetize their content and contributions, fostering a sustainable and thriving community.

The Xelf Ecosystem of Xelf AI envisions the Xelf Ecosystem as a space where each AI persona embodies collective creativity. This facilitates transformative exchanges, enhancing daily digital dialogue and making every interaction intuitively meaningful.

The company generates an innovating interaction while stepping into the Future with Web3 Technology Xelf AI's Beta phase represents a pioneering journey into the world of Web3. By transcending traditional boundaries, every interaction and conversation within the Xelf Ecosystem empowers users with points, creating a dynamic and rewarding experience.

XELF AI ushers in this new era of human-tech interaction, the platform serves as a gateway to a transformative experience where engagement transcends boundaries. With AI characters, AI NFTs, and seamless integration of Web2 and Web3 projects, Xelf AI positions itself as an innovative element in creating a holistic and immersive digital landscape.

