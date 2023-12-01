Global Bridal Wear Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030 - Rise in Micro Weddings Spur Interest in Unconventional Bridal Wear

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bridal Wear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bridal Wear Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Bridal Wear estimated at US$61.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$71.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Online segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report highlights key future trends in bridal fashion and wedding dresses, emphasizing the changes shaping the future of weddings. Supply chain issues have led to delays in wedding dress deliveries, prompting the industry to adapt innovatively to the new normal. Bridal wear retailers are increasingly focusing on online channels to recover post-pandemic.

The competitive landscape is explored, with insights into key market participants, designer strategies, and the role of bridal magazines and online platforms. Despite challenges, the global wedding industry's enduring demand for wedding dresses remains a driving force in the market, with significant spending on weddings observed worldwide.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Bridal Wear Industry has faced significant challenges during the pandemic, with a notable impact on household incomes and the number of weddings in the US.



The Bridal Wear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 396 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $61.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $83.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Micro Weddings Spur Interest in Unconventional Bridal Wear

A Peek into Select Trends

Bridal Wear Designers Try to Meet Expectations Amid the Covid-19 Crisis

COVID-19 Disrupts Wedding Plans & Prompts Brides to Eschew Traditional Silhouettes

Bridal Wear Shoppers Get More Decisive

Brands Try to Give Back

Role of Technology in Sustaining Bridal Retail Business Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

AR/VR Technologies Gain Increased Adoption

Emergence of Direct-to-Consumer Bridalwear Brands

Experimentation & Individualism Drive the Emerging Themes and Popular Fashion Trends in Bridal Wear Market

Product Premiumization Boosts Market Prospects

Mass Market Gains Appeal

Changing Strategies in Mass Market

Retailers Mend Strategies to Thrive amid Changing Trends in Bridal Wear Market

Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains

Digital Transformation in Wedding Industry

Top Digital priorities for Retailers

Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of e-Commerce

Traditional Wear Gets Redesigned as Lesser Number of Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding

Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride

Information Sources Used by Millennial Brides (2021)

Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Global Plus Size Market by Gender: 2021

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

While Millennials and their Growing Extravagance Remain the Fundamental Growth Driver, the Industry Keeps a Watch on Generation Z

Global Millennials Population by Region: 2021

Generation Composition (In % of Total Population)

Bridal Brands Shift Focus on Attracting Gen-Z Shoppers

Average Age of Marriage for Women for Select Countries: 2021

Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Bridal Wear Brands

Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes

Rise in Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers

Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to Cannibalize High-end Brands

Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion

A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers

Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers Foster Growth of Platinum Jewelry

Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche

Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride's Attire

Rental & Second-Hand Gowns Influence Revenues

