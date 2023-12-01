Global Biodiesel Strategic Industry Report 2023: Emergence of New Feedstocks to Propel Production - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodiesel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biodiesel Market to Reach $49.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Biodiesel estimated at US$34.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Vegetable Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$38.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Animal Fats segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The COVID-19 outbreak had a notable impact on clean technologies, particularly in the biofuel sector. Biofuel consumption was dampened during the pandemic, and while biofuel production subsisted at lower levels, a quick bounce back was unlikely. The report delves into the specific effects of the pandemic on the biodiesel market, highlighting key competitors' market shares in 2022 and their competitive presence worldwide.

It introduces biodiesel, its characteristic features, production process, and raw materials. The global market outlook emphasizes the widespread use of vegetable oil as a feedstock for biodiesel production, with transportation fuel being the leading application category. Europe leads the biodiesel market, and production trends are outlined.

The report also includes data on global biofuel production and biodiesel production breakdown by country/region for 2020, as well as insights into leading biodiesel producers in the US based on capacity for 2020. Recent market activity is also discussed.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 514 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $34.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pressing Need for Alternative/Renewable Fuels Drives Focus onto Biofuels

Future Trends in Biofuel Industry to Impact Growth of Biodiesel Market

Depleting Fossil Fuel Resources and Shift Towards Renewable Energy Presents Opportunities for Biodiesel Market

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Amidst Concerns over Rising Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Demand for Clean & Eco-Friendly Fuels Drives Growth in Biodiesel Market

Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Growing Importance of Biodiesel as a Substitute Fuel in Automotive Industry

Global Car Sales Breakdown by Fuel Type (in %) for 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Use of Biodiesel to Supplement Existing Engine Designs in Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

Power Generation: Potential for Biodiesel as Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Need to Reduce GHG Emissions & Ensure Compliance with IMO Specifications Drives Marine Sector to Use Biofuels/Blends

Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects

Technology Innovations Promise Further Opportunities for Biodiesel as Transportation Fuel

Emergence of New Feedstocks to Propel Biodiesel Production

Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer Opportunities

Vegetable Oils-Based Biodiesel: Easy Modification of Existing Diesel Engines Fuels Adoption

Major Feedstock Use in Biodiesel Production by Region/Country

Oil Price Volatility and Shift towards EVs Presents Challenges for Biodiesel Market

Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock: A Critical Factor Impacting Biodiesel Demand

Major Challenges Facing Biodiesel Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 152 Featured)

AAA Oils & Fats Pte Ltd. , A subsidiary of Apical Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Air Liquide SA

Aemetis, Inc.

AG Processing Inc.

AgriBioFuels, LLC

Argent Energy UK Ltd.

Baker Commodities, Inc.

American Biodiesel, Inc. dba Community Fuels

Biodico, Inc.

Bangchak Petroleum Company, Ltd.

Alternative Environmental Technologies (AET)

Bio Oils

Bchem

Biodiesel Argent B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/extp2f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment