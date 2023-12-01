Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Industry Report 2023-2030: Expanding Detergents, Wastewater Treatment, and Use in Food Production Bolsters Market Prospects

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Tripolyphosphate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sodium Tripolyphosphate estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Synthetic Detergent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$764 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Food Additive segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP) in the global market in 2022 is characterized by its key competitors' market share. The report provides an introduction to STPP, offering insights into its global market prospects and outlook. It also discusses the impact of eutrophication on the STPP sector, highlighting select trends and growth drivers while identifying restraining factors and challenges.

The analysis includes an examination of STPP's various applications and regional perspectives. The competitive scenario is outlined, and recent market activity is discussed, categorizing the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022 as strong, active, niche, or trivial.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $459.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Sodium Tripolyphosphate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$459.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$771.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 313 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Brief Note on Application Markets of Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP)

Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market

Global Laundry Detergents Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Synthetic Zeolites: A Key Challenger to the Expansion of Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market

Growing Demand for Water from and Limited Freshwater Sources Drive Focus onto Wastewater Treatment

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

Rapidly Diminishing Sources of Fresh Water Necessitate Treatment & Reuse of Wastewater

World Water Crisis Facts

Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)

Emergence of Sodium Tripolyphosphate for Water and Wastewater Treatment

Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives in Food & Beverage Industry Drives Market Gains

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Food and Beverage Additives Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Additive

Food Processing Applications of STPP

Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Boost Growth in Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Sodium Tripolyphosphate: A Brief Product Overview

Characteristics & Functions

STPP Production

Specialty Phosphates: An Overview

Major Application Areas of STPP

Health & Environmental Effects of STPP

