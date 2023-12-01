Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market Report 2023-2030: Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model Forms Foundation for Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distributed Generation (DG) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach $615.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Distributed Generation (DG) estimated at US$245.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$615.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fuel Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$92.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Solar Pv Cells segment is estimated at 14.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This comprehensive report examines the multifaceted impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the power and energy sector, shedding light on how it has acted as a catalyst for the ongoing energy transition. Beyond addressing immediate challenges, the report provides strategic recommendations for the power and energy sector as it navigates the post-pandemic landscape.

A significant focus of the report is on the increased adoption of Demand Side Management Applications through Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), which have gained prominence due to the pandemic's disruptions. It explores the concept of distributed generation, encompassing a diverse range of resources and technologies. These include fuel cells, solar photovoltaic systems, distributed wind turbines, gas turbines, reciprocating engines, microturbines, and microhydroelectric generators, each with its typical installed capacity range and distinct applications.

The report highlights how distributed generation is transforming the electric power industry, with solar photovoltaic technology leading the growth trajectory. It points out that the commercial segment is the largest end-use market, while Europe stands as the largest regional market. Developing regions are experiencing rapid growth in this sector. The distribution of revenues between developed and developing regions in the world distributed generation market for 2021 and 2027 is also analyzed.

Key trends in the Distributed Energy Resources (DER) market are outlined, and the factors driving the deployment of distributed generation in both developed and developing economies are discussed. These drivers include environmental benefits, utility advantages, enhanced reliability and energy security, grid expansion benefits, and supportive government regulations and policies.

Furthermore, the report examines specific segments within distributed generation, such as distributed solar, distributed wind power (with a focus on the U.S. market), and the growing interest in distributed fuel cell generation systems, particularly Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) and natural gas-based distributed generation. It also covers technologies like reciprocating combustion engines (RCEs) and combustion turbines, providing details on power technology, size range, power efficiency, fuel options, and applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Distributed Generation (DG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 548 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $245.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $615.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model: Foundation for Market Growth

High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility Companies' 'Death Spiral'

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source: 2018

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in Electric Utility Network

Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security

Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever

Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations for Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas Generators, Small Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and Others

DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable Cost Sharing a Major Priority

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous Growth Potential

Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify the Disruptive Effect of DG

Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG Market

Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG

Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for the DG Market

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed Generation

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed Generation

Technical Barriers

Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment

