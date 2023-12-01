Henderson Association Management Rebrands to RealManage

Plano, TX, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, a leader in community association management, proudly announces that Henderson Association Management has been rebranded to RealManage.

Since 1990, Henderson Properties has been a trusted name in the Charlotte metro area, offering comprehensive real estate services, from association management and home buying/selling to maintenance and renovations.

The decision to rebrand is rooted in RealManage's commitment to adaptability, innovation, and client satisfaction in an ever-evolving industry. RealManage signifies a fresh chapter, embodying a contemporary, progressive approach to community association management. The company’s goal is to help homeowners associations minimize the stress of running their associations by working directly with the board of directors to manage the community’s needs, collect assessments, handle maintenance requests, enforce covenants, and much more.

Henderson’s rebrand includes a refreshed visual identity, an updated online presence, and a refined communication strategy. While the name may have changed, the company's core values remain constant, ensuring clients and partners can continue to expect the same unwavering dedication, expertise, and personalized service.

Krystal Rogers, RealManage’s market leader in North Carolina, stated, “We are excited to be joining the RealManage Family of Brands. Over the last year, we have been able to witness the advanced technology and the array of services RealManage brings to the association market in our North and South Carolina service areas. These advancements will allow us to better serve our clients by providing more transparency to the board of directors and the homeowners in the communities we manage. In partnering with RealManage, we know that this is the perfect fit for our clients and our employees.”

RealManage continues its dedication to delivering customized services that meet the specific needs of each community. With a team of seasoned professionals, the company leverages its knowledge to develop comprehensive solutions, ensuring optimal property performance and heightened overall satisfaction.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

Connect WIth Us:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter