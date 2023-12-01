Investigation Into BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BioVie Inc. (“BioVie” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIVI) complied with federal securities laws. On November 29, 2023, BioVie Inc. announced topline efficacy data from its Phase 3 clinical trial of NE3107 and revealed that “the Company found significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations at 15 sites (virtually all of which were from one geographic area). This highly unusual level of suspected improprieties led the Company to exclude all patients from these sites and to refer them to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Scientific Investigations (OSI) for further action.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased BioVie stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/biovie/ to discuss your legal rights.