Visionary Leadership: The Implications of the SEC’s Fraud Indictment of SolarWinds and its CISO will Pepper the Discussion at the 2023 Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on December 12

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce that the 2023 Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit will be taking place on December 12 at The Harvard Club of New York City.







Key topics to be explored at the summit include the implications that the SEC’s recent fraud indictment of SolarWinds and its CISO will have on other CISOs and their firms.

“It has become clear that CISOs can now be personally held liable for information their company provides to investors and regulators,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This has raised the level of cyber-risk for CISOs in every industry and is a hot topic among members of the HMG global community of 500,000+ business technology leaders.”

World-class speakers at the 2023 Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Arun Abraham , CISO, Bose Corporation

, CISO, Bose Corporation Martin Bally , VP & CISO, Campbell Soup Company

, VP & CISO, Campbell Soup Company Robert Blythe , VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE

, VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Institute

, Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Institute Danny Brickman , Co-Founder and CEO, Oasis

, Co-Founder and CEO, Oasis Michael Coden , Associate Director, Cybersecurity Research Consortium, MIT Sloan School of Management

, Associate Director, Cybersecurity Research Consortium, MIT Sloan School of Management Amer Deeba , CEO and Co-Founder, Normalyze

, CEO and Co-Founder, Normalyze Alain Espinosa , Senior Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center

, Senior Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Dan Gorecki , CISO, Ascot Group

, CISO, Ascot Group Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Fred Harris , Managing Director – Global Head of Risk & Compliance for Enterprise Technology & Operations, Citi

, Managing Director – Global Head of Risk & Compliance for Enterprise Technology & Operations, Citi Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Japneet Kaur , Security & Risk Management Lead, CIO Cloud Hybrid Platform, IBM

, Security & Risk Management Lead, CIO Cloud Hybrid Platform, IBM Gary Meshell , AWS WW Leader, Global Partner, Security Initiative, AWS

, AWS WW Leader, Global Partner, Security Initiative, AWS Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope

, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope Sriya Potham , Field CTO, Wiz

, Field CTO, Wiz Professor Kevin Powers, J.D. , Founder & Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance Program, Boston College

, Founder & Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance Program, Boston College Bala Rajagopalam , Managing Director and CISO, Tradeweb

, Managing Director and CISO, Tradeweb Raanan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor Ben Robertson , Principal Solutions Architect, Grip

, Principal Solutions Architect, Grip Patricia Titus , Chief Privacy and Information Security Officer, Markel

, Chief Privacy and Information Security Officer, Markel Steven Wallstedt , CISO and Head of Business Continuity, ABN Amro

, CISO and Head of Business Continuity, ABN Amro Gernette Wright , IT Security Officer – Americas, Schneider Electric

, IT Security Officer – Americas, Schneider Electric Alon Yamin , CEO and Co-Founder, Copyleaks

, CEO and Co-Founder, Copyleaks Sanaz Yashar, Co-Founder and CEO, Zafran Security



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Kostas Georgakopoulos, CTO & CISO, Mondelez International



HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Global Innovation Summit on December 12 at The Harvard Club of New York City. Key topics to be explored at this event will include the visionary leadership needed to help identify and execute on growth opportunities.

Top-tier speakers at the 2023 Global Innovation Summit will include:

Marianne Bachynski , CIO, Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial

, CIO, Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial Wolfgang Bauriedel , Senior Client Partner – Technology and Digital, Korn Ferry

, Senior Client Partner – Technology and Digital, Korn Ferry Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center

, Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center Michael Cornwell , Field CTO of the Americas, Pure Storage

, Field CTO of the Americas, Pure Storage Hugo Fueglein , Managing Director, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Diversified Search Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

, Founder and CEO, Trustmi Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Jamie Holcombe , CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

, CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Art Hopkins , Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates Induprakas Keri , SVP, Hybrid Multicloud Platform, Nutanix

, SVP, Hybrid Multicloud Platform, Nutanix Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Robert Lux , EVP & COO, Cenlar

, EVP & COO, Cenlar Eileen Mahoney , EVP & CIO, PVH Corp.

, EVP & CIO, PVH Corp. Richard Martin , Senior IT Director, Global Commercial, Consumer, Customer, Communications & PEP Foundation, PepsiCo, Inc.

, Senior IT Director, Global Commercial, Consumer, Customer, Communications & PEP Foundation, PepsiCo, Inc. Laura Money , EVP, Chief Information & Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life Financial

, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life Financial Harry Moseley , CIO Advisor, Zoom

, CIO Advisor, Zoom Neboysa Omcikus , Head of Strategy, Glean

, Head of Strategy, Glean Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Mark Polansky , Executive in Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry

, Executive in Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry Rafail Portnoy , CTO, State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

, CTO, State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority Florin Rotar , Chief AI Officer, Avanade

, Chief AI Officer, Avanade Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia

, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia Mark Taylor , CEO, Society for Information Management

, CEO, Society for Information Management Patricia Titus , CISO, Markel

, CISO, Markel Reena Tiwari , CIO, LexisNexis

, CIO, LexisNexis Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Global Innovation Summit will include:

Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center

, Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center Richard Martin , Senior IT Director, Global Commercial, Consumer, Customer, Communications & PEP Foundation, PepsiCo

, Senior IT Director, Global Commercial, Consumer, Customer, Communications & PEP Foundation, PepsiCo Laura Money , EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial

, EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial Harry Moseley, Senior Advisor, Zoom

