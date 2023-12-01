Number of voting rights as of November 30, 2023

Nicox SA

Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,170,498

Head Office:

DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis

R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On December 1st, 2023,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

As of November 30, 2023 Total number of shares composing the share capital 50,170,498 Total number of voting rights 50,170,498 Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 50,170,498

