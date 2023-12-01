Number of voting rights as of November 30, 2023

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,170,498
Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642
On December 1st, 2023,
MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)
|As of November 30, 2023
|Total number of shares composing the share capital
|50,170,498
|Total number of voting rights
|50,170,498
|Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights
|50,170,498
www.nicox.com
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99
