Monaghan Medical Celebrates Prestigious 2023 AARC Zenith Award Recognition



Respiratory Care Leader Honored for Excellence in Products and Services

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation, a pioneering force in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of respiratory devices, is delighted to announce its receipt of the esteemed 2023 Zenith Award. Bestowed by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), this accolade reaffirms Monaghan Medical's steadfast dedication to excellence in the respiratory care industry.

Awarded on November 5, 2023, the 2023 AARC Zenith Award commends Monaghan for its outstanding contributions to the respiratory care profession. AARC members specifically recognized Monaghan for its exceptional products, accessible sales staff, responsiveness, service record, truth in advertising, and unwavering support of the respiratory care profession.

"The AARC Zenith Award stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence, and we are thrilled to be acknowledged in this way," remarked Bill Seitz, President at Monaghan Medical. "Earning the trust and recognition of those at the forefront of patient care is a true honor, and we are grateful for their continued support."

The award was formally presented during the opening ceremonies of the AARC's 67th International Respiratory Convention & Exhibition, hosted in Nashville, Tennessee. AARC, boasting over 47,000 members, remains the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care professionals and allied health practitioners.

Dominic P. Coppolo, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Hospital Marketing at Monaghan Medical Corporation, expressed his excitement about the recognition, stating, "This award underscores our ongoing commitment to advancing respiratory care. We are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower healthcare professionals in their mission to improve patients' lives."

ABOUT MONAGHAN MEDICAL CORPORATION

Monaghan, headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, is a prominent US-based manufacturer celebrated for crafting exceptional respiratory care products design specifically to treat respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others. Monaghan’s excellence is rooted in innovative product development and design, underpinned by its world-class Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

For more information about Monaghan Medical products, please visit www.monaghanmed.com

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR RESPIRATORY CARE (AARC)

With more than 47,000 members, the AARC is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care whose ranks include respiratory therapists and allied health professionals that assist physicians in the treatment of lung disorders and related ailments. The AARC encourages and promotes professional excellence, advances the science and practice of respiratory care, and serves as an advocate for patients, their families, the public, and the profession.

