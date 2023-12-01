Hippocratic AI Launches Early Access Partnership Program With Leading Healthcare Organizations Including OhioHealth, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Evernow, HarmonyCares, and Guidehealth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hippocratic AI today announced the launch of its Early Access Partnership Program, bringing together leaders in the healthcare industry to support the development of Hippocratic AI’s technology and validate priority use cases. The program will include leading health systems and digital health companies, including OhioHealth, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Evernow, HarmonyCares, and Guidehealth, among many others.



“We believe generative AI holds incredible potential to advance on the promise of technology to deliver meaningful transformation and efficiency for our caregivers and our patients. Its continued evolution requires input from industry professionals who can ensure safety and identify priority applications,” said Michael Krouse, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, OhioHealth. “Our system spans 15 hospitals, 50 counties and includes more than 5000 physicians devoted to providing exceptional care for all. Combining our scope in terms of patients and workforce with Hippocratic AI’s focus on non-diagnostic solutions is the right formula for ensuring the technology is developed and deployed safely and with integrity. Our team is excited to play a hands-on role in guiding Hippocratic AI’s technology from its early stages, and we look forward to collaborating in pursuit of better and more equitable healthcare outcomes.”

Hippocratic AI is building the industry’s first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) designed specifically for healthcare, with an initial emphasis on patient-facing, non-diagnostic applications. To build a safer LLM, Hippocratic AI has implemented a multi-faceted approach in creating its product, including: outperforming GPT-4 on over 100 healthcare certifications, training on healthcare specific vocabulary, reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) via healthcare professionals, and working closely with industry experts to verify the model is truly safe.

“I’m excited about exploring our options for patient care with Hippocratic AI,” said Michael Millie, MD, CMO at HarmonyCares. “Advancing technology in healthcare is key to improving our performance and delivering expert care to the patients we serve. It’s our collective future. As we develop more pathways for our patients to experience more immediate and effective care engagement, making the most of what medical technology has to offer will continue to drive us forward in delivering high-quality care and personalized options.”

“We see tremendous opportunity to support the needs of patients in value-based care contracts,” said Michael Gleeson, Co-founder and CTO at Guidehealth. “Hippocratic AI allows us to keep track of what is happening to patients outside the exam room, by getting frequent wellness and clinical updates directly from the patient. This allows us to expand our reach to patients with rising risk, while focusing our team on more complex patients, helping us improve patient health outcomes and value-based contract performance.”

“In the U.S. — where there is only one licensed menopause practitioner per 33,000 women — we believe technologies like Hippocratic AI have the potential to help every woman access world class care,” said Alicia Jackson, CEO and Founder of Evernow. “We’re proud to be the only Early Access Partner in women’s health and look forward to leveraging Hippocratic AI to improve the depth and quality of care our members receive at Evernow.”

Early Access Partners will play an integral role in shaping Hippocratic AI’s product-market fit and design priorities, and provide clinical insight into the final commercial product suite. Given early access to Hippocratic AI’s products, the partners will:

Collaborate on designing ideal workflows to address key health system problems, staffing gaps, and care improvement opportunities

Contribute both clinical and non-clinical resources to support the development of initial use cases

Aid in education and advocacy of safe development, implementation and governance of AI in healthcare

Pilot early use cases in sandbox environments and determine readiness for deployment

“Hippocratic AI is on a mission to increase access and equity, and provide an unprecedented level of care, but we can’t do it alone. That's why collaboration is so fundamental to everything we do,” said Meenesh Bhimani MD, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer of Hippocratic AI. “It is humbling to be working alongside industry leaders to help develop the safest and most effective LLM for healthcare. We are fully committed to collaborating with industry partners to guide the development of a technology with the potential to address critical staffing shortages and revolutionize healthcare delivery.”

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI’s mission is to develop the safest artificial Health General Intelligence (HGI). The company believes that safe HGI can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was founded by a group of physicians, hospital administrators, Medicare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and Nvidia. Hippocratic AI received $50M in seed financing from two of the pioneering healthcare investors in Silicon Valley: General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz. For more information on Hippocratic AI’s performance on 100+ Medical and Compliance Certifications, go to www.HippocraticAI.com

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church. Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 15 hospitals, three joint-venture hospitals, one managed-affiliate hospital, 200+ ambulatory sites and other health services spanning a 50-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” 15 times since 2007. For more information, visit ohiohealth.com.

About Roper St. Francis Healthcare

As the area’s only private not-for-profit healthcare system, Roper St. Francis Healthcare chooses purpose over profits by putting our extra money back into our system to help meet the health needs of our community. The largest healthcare system features four flagship hospitals: Roper Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital. In an emergency, the healthcare system offers six strategically placed ERs. With more than 6,000 teammates, we are the Lowcountry’s largest private employer with nearly 1,000 doctors representing almost every medical specialty. Our 657-bed system consists of 117+ facilities and services across five counties.

About Evernow

Evernow is a digital concierge health platform focused on supporting women throughout their perimenopause and menopause journey with personalized care and treatments. In the process, we're developing the world's largest proprietary database of knowledge on perimenopause and menopause to continue to improve care outcomes for all. Evernow members have unlimited access to dedicated, certified menopause experts; receive care plans tailored to their specific needs; and get exclusive access to a suite of evidence-based treatments and programs.

About HarmonyCares

HarmonyCares is a leading value-based care provider of in-home primary care services for people with complex healthcare needs. Based in Troy, Michigan, HarmonyCares operates home-based primary care practices in 14 states, constituting a 150+ primary care provider group that delivers high quality primary care under an integrated, physician-driven model which includes ancillary services such as home health, hospice, palliative care, radiology, and laboratory.

About Guidehealth

Guidehealth ( www.guidehealth.com ) is an advanced technology-driven health services platform that partners with health systems and clinical networks to bring scale and predictable performance to value-based care. The company augments existing primary care capacity using innovative AI-based protocols, virtually embedded Healthguides™, and a meticulously designed framework to predict those patients most in need of support in and beyond the exam room. This data driven strategic approach is enhanced by Guidehealth’s award winning administrative services, which improves margins and reduces the burden placed on physicians. Guidehealth is physician-led, supported by passionate leaders who operate with empathy and expertise to ensure the delivery of high-quality care across all patient age groups, and health insurance lines of business.

