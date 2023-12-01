Global P2E Game 'LOD (Lord Of Dragons)' Launches on iOS in Apple App Store

Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile gaming specialist Sotem Mobile(CEO Kim Min-seok), has released the iOS version of their MMORPG-based global P2E game 'LOD (Lord Of Dragons)' on the Apple App Store as of November 30.





Sotem Mobile's MMORPG-Based P2E Game 'LOD (Lord Of Dragons)'

The company has officially announced the launch of the iOS version of 'LOD (Lord Of Dragons)', which is currently providing global service. Excluding Korea and China, LOD has been available on Google Play Store worldwide. The iOS version, like its Android counterpart, incorporates in-app purchase services, making it easier for users to level up and hunt in dungeons.



CEO Kim Min-seok of Sotem Mobile expressed his sincere gratitude to the users who have been waiting for the iOS version of 'LOD (Lord Of Dragons)'. He hopes that the launch of this version will allow even more global users to enjoy the LOD game. He also shared that, in the first half of 2024, significant updates are planned, including siege warfare, PvP, mini-games, and other content. The company intends to actively incorporate user feedback and engage in ongoing balancing efforts.



Sotem Mobile's parent company, OnFace Games, has shown exceptional planning and marketing capabilities in both game development and publishing. Notably, OnFace Games' 'RedDot: Frontline' has been published in 20 countries and, as of May 31, 2021, reached 170 million downloads.



The release of the iOS version of LOD (Lord of Dragons) once again raises expectations for the future endeavors of Sotem Mobile and OnFace Games."

Website: https://www.lordofdragons.io/

