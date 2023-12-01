Accel Media International, LLC & The Impact Network Enter Into a Media Broadcasting Agreement

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accel Media International, LLC. (AMI) announces entering a media broadcasting agreement with the Impact Network . The deal calls for Accel Media to create content and produce a new multicultural show, " New to The Street ," to air on the Impact Network first quarter 2024. AMI will contract FMW Media Works' New to The Street to oversee storylines and production while ensuring quality controls within Impact's broadcast standards.



The half-hour show will focus on multicultural business leaders, their businesses, and contributions to their communities and markets. The show will air weekly on the Impact Network with broadcasts every Saturday morning between 9:00 AM CT – 12:00 PM CT for a duration of 42 weeks and each new show will feature key business leaders who make a difference within their industries and communities, revealing groundbreaking innovation and entrepreneurial exceptionalism.

President and CEO of Accel Media International, LLC, Vince Caruso, states, "I'm excited to close this media agreement with the Impact Network. AMI's show features multicultural business leaders inspired to create goods/services and opportunities that can improve the lives of others. IM Network's platform features groundbreaking, inspirational, and informative content, and AMI looks forward to being part of their impressive network."

About Impact Network :

Impact Network is an independent, 100% black founded, operated & targeted cable network, providing entertainment & lifestyle content aimed at multicultural audiences with a purpose to enrich, educate and entertain. Impact was founded in 2010 by community leaders, serial entrepreneurs & philanthropists Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson. Impact is media with a mission that connects with a coalition of organizations to improve and impact lives within the underserved communities in holistic ways. Impact Network's operations are led by Executive Vice President & GM Royal W. Jackson. The Impact Network can be found in over 70% of US Homes broadcasting via cable & satellite across the United States on Comcast-Xfinity, Frontier, Cox, Time Warner, Spectrum, Charter, Spectrum, ATT-U-verse, Verizon, Fios, Altice, DirecTV, DISH and expanding digitally.

About Accel Media International, LLC.:

Accel Media International company was formed in October 2019 to provide Out-Of-Home packages that include subway digital, street level, massive static, and digital billboards. AMI operates placements in six markets and produces long-form broadcast programs and interviews with assorted partners nationwide, including the New to The Street business show.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

