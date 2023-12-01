Business Awards UK Recognizes Excellence in the 2023 Pet and Animal Care Awards

Halifax, UK, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK proudly presents the winners and finalists of the 2023 Pet and Animal Care Awards. This annual event recognises the stalwarts of the pet and animal care industry, highlighting their passion, innovation, and dedication. From tech innovations that streamline veterinary practices to heartfelt initiatives prioritising our pets' well-being, this year's honourees exemplify excellence.

2023 Pet and Animal Care Awards Winners

PawSquad - Innovative Animal Health Technology

VETPASS - Outstanding Pet Care App

Stellar Vets - Outstanding Veterinary Clinic

Ria Cohen Family Law - Most Positive Community Impact

Four Paws Walking and Training Ltd - Exceptional Pet Trainer, Outstanding Animal Behaviourist

Muddy Buddyz - Best Mobile Dog Groomer

Little Paws Microchipping & Ultrasounds - Best Mobile Animal Care Provider

The Pawfect Pad - Best Dog Kennels / Home Boarding

Sausage Stays - Best Pet-Friendly Hotel

Breedera - Exceptional Pet and Animal Technology

Pet Impact - Most Eco-Friendly Pet Product

2023 Pet and Animal Care Awards Finalists

Piggie Parcels - Innovative Animal Health Technology, Most Eco-Friendly Pet Product

PawSquad - Outstanding Pet Care App, Outstanding Veterinary Clinic

VETPASS - Exceptional Pet and Animal Technology

Muddy Buddyz - Best Mobile Animal Care Provider

Breedera - Innovative Animal Health Technology, Outstanding Pet Care App

Brookbarn Dog Boarding - Best Dog Kennels / Home Boarding, Most Positive Community Impact

Scooby Doos - Best Mobile Dog Groomer

The winners of this year's awards not only uplift the industry standards but also illustrate their dedication to animal welfare, sustainability, and modern solutions. From Stellar Vets' commitment to providing exceptional care at great value prices to Breedera's vision of simplifying breeder admin through technology, these companies are shaping the future of pet and animal care. As we wrap up this year's awards, we look forward with excitement to the innovations and advancements these trailblazers will bring to the industry in the coming year.

Company Details:

Organization: Business Awards UK

Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director

Email: mark@business-awards.uk

Website: https://business-awards.uk

Contact Number: +441422 771042

Country: United Kingdom

City: HALIFAX

The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.